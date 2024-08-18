Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City at half time
Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City at half time

Pep Guardiola's men will be entering the tie hoping to start yet another season dominantly as they aim to win a record-extending 5th title on the trot this year.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
The Premier League's first big match of the season greets fans on the opening weekend as Chelsea host the defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge tonight. Chelsea began their new campaign under new leadership once again, with Enzo Maresca taking the helm after securing promotion with Leicester City last season. Maresca also worked under City boss Pep Guardiola as an assistant manager during the 2022-23 season. Pep Guardiola's men will enter the tie hoping to start yet another season in dominant fashion as they aim to win a record-extending fifth title on the trot this year. World-class players like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and others will feature for the Cityzens again in what is a star-studded squad. Chelsea has been busy in the transfer window, bringing in nine players during the summer. Their biggest signing came in the form of former Wolves forward Pedro Neto, who has moved to London and will likely start the game today as well.
When will Chelsea vs Manchester City begin in the Premier League?
Chelsea vs Manchester City will begin at 9 PM on 18th August.
Who is the new manager of Chelsea Football Club?
Enzo Maresca is the new manager of Chelsea Football Club.
Where will the live telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester City be available in India?
The live telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester City will be available on the Star Sports network.
Where will the live streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester City be available in India?
The live streaming of Chelsea vs. Manchester City will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

9:53 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - City ahead at half time

Manchester city take the lead into half time as Erling Haaland marks his 100th City appearance with a goal in the first half against the Blues.

Score - CHE 0-1 MCI at half time

9:47 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - Nicolas Jackson denied a goal

Nicolas Jackson has his goal late in the 1st half denied by an offside. Jackson's bottom right finish was ruled out by the linesman for an offside.

9:41 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - Chelsea getting into the game

Chelsea are looking to increase their chances in front of the goal as Nkunku and Palmer try to breach the City penalty area.

9:31 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - City continue to attack

Dominating spell of play by City as Chelsea continue to struggle in the final third of play. The likes of Palmer and Nkunku are yet to make an impact on the game.

Score - CHE 0-1 MCI in 1st half

9:21 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - Erling Haaland gives City the lead

Erling Haaland has scored a brilliant goal to give City the leadin the match. Haaland has got his first goal of the season. A brilliant close control to chip Sanchez from close range.

9:10 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - City doing the early running

Manchester City have taken control of the ball and are trying to load the flanks in order to provide Haaland with the needed delivery. Their new signing Savinho has also got his first start for the side.

9:00 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - Match begins at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Manchester City kicks off infront of a packed Stamford Bridge crowd. Pep vs Enzo will have some fireworks like last time.

8:45 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - Action about to begin soon

Just 15 minutes more to go for the start of the second-last game of the Premier League opening weekend. The players are out for the warm-ups and will be looking forward to the encounter at the Bridge.

8:30 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - Starting XI announced

The starting line-ups are out with plenty of stars about to take the pitch tonight. City are missing the services of ROdri though who got injured during the Euro 2024 final.

Chelsea Playing XI: Roberto Sanchez (GK), Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, R. Lavia, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson
 
Man City Playing XI: Ederson (GK), Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Mateo Kovacic, Rico Lewis, Jermey Doku, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Savio, Erling Haaland

8:15 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - It's Erling Haaland vs Cucurella!

The Euro 2024 celebrations saw Marc Cucurella sing a song which included Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. Fans are going to watch the rivalry between the two unfold at Stamford Bridge and will hope that their full back comes out on top.

8:03 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - Familiar foes in both sides

Both teams also have players that have represented both City and Chelsea. While Palmer and Sterling are in the Chelsea squad, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin de Bruyne and Nathan Ake have all represented Chelsea in the past as well. 

7:49 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - Last time out

The last time these sides met at the Stamford Bridge, they played out a thrilling 4-4 draw. Former City boy Cole Palmer scored in the fifth minute of injury time to level the score at 4-4. 

7:33 PM

Premier League 2024/25 LIVE UPDATES: CHE vs MCI - Defending champions open campaign

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Chelsea vs Manchester City encounter at Stamford Bridge. It's Pep Guardiola taking on his former assistant manager Enzo Maresca tonight. The defending champions City will be looking to kick start their campaign on a high. The action starts at 9 PM.
Aug 18 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

