Premier League 2024: Liverpool full schedule, squad, live match timings IST

The 2024-25 season will mark a new era for Liverpool FC. With the departure of Jurgen Klopp, who guided the club to unprecedented heights, the Reds are tasked with rebuilding under the stewardship of Arne Slot. The Dutchman, known for his attacking philosophy, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Anfield.
The Reds, who last won the English Premier League (EPL) title in 2019, will face the tall task of adjusting to new management and performing at their best if they want to edge past the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham this time around.
Liverpool FC: Squad for the 2024/25 Season
Liverpool will have a strong squad to support their mission to reach the top of English football in the 2024/25 season. The goalkeeping department will once again be in the responsible hands of Alisson Becker, while Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be their key defenders. The Reds will be banking on Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield, while the attacking department will rely on Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz.
Full Squad of Liverpool FC
Goalkeepers:
Alisson Becker, Marcelo Pitaluga, Vítězslav Jaroš, Caoimhín Kelleher
Defenders:
Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Calum Scanlon, Owen Beck, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sepp van den Berg, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley
Midfielders:
Wataru Endō, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, Bobby Clark, Stefan Bajcetic, James McConnell, Tyler Morton, Thomas Hill, Trey Nyoni
Forwards:
Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Kaide Gordon, Ben Doak, Jayden Danns, Harvey Blair
Liverpool FC: Fixtures
Liverpool FC will start their new campaign against Brentford on August 25, 2024, and aim to end their campaign on a high when they face Crystal Palace in their last league match on May 25, 2025.
Full EPL 2024/25 Fixtures of Liverpool FC
|Premier League 2024-2025 Full fixture list: Liverpool FC
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Liverpool v Brentford
|25-08-2024
|21:00:00
|Man Utd v Liverpool
|01-09-2024
|22:00:00
|Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
|14-09-2024
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
|21-09-2024
|19:30:00
|12:30pm: Wolves v Liverpool
|28-09-2024
|22:00:00
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|05-10-2024
|17:00:00
|12:30pm: Liverpool v Chelsea
|19-10-2024
|22:00:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|27-10-2024
|22:00:00
|Liverpool v Brighton
|02-11-2024
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|09-11-2024
|20:30:00
|Southampton v Liverpool
|23-11-2024
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Man City
|30-11-2024
|20:30:00
|Newcastle United v Liverpool
|04-12-2024
|01:15:00
|Everton v Liverpool
|07-12-2024
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Fulham
|14-12-2024
|20:30:00
|Spurs v Liverpool
|21-12-2024
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Leicester City
|26-12-2024
|20:30:00
|West Ham v Liverpool
|29-12-2024
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Man Utd
|04-01-2025
|20:30:00
|Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
|14-01-2025
|01:15:00
|Brentford v Liverpool
|18-01-2025
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Ipswich Town
|25-01-2025
|20:30:00
|AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
|01-02-2025
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Wolves
|15-02-2025
|20:30:00
|Man City v Liverpool
|22-02-2025
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Newcastle United
|26-02-2025
|01:30:00
|Liverpool v Southampton
|08-03-2025
|20:30:00
|Aston Villa v Liverpool
|15-03-2025
|20:30:00
|Liverpool v Everton
|02-04-2025
|00:30:00
|Fulham v Liverpool
|05-04-2025
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v West Ham
|12-04-2025
|19:30:00
|Leicester City v Liverpool
|19-04-2025
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v Spurs
|26-04-2025
|19:30:00
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|03-05-2025
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|10-05-2025
|19:30:00
|Brighton v Liverpool
|18-05-2025
|19:30:00
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|25-05-2025
|20:30:00