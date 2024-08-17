Premier League 2024: Liverpool full schedule, squad, live match timings IST

The 2024-25 season will mark a new era for Liverpool FC. With the departure of Jurgen Klopp, who guided the club to unprecedented heights, the Reds are tasked with rebuilding under the stewardship of Arne Slot. The Dutchman, known for his attacking philosophy, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to Anfield.

The Reds, who last won the English Premier League (EPL) title in 2019, will face the tall task of adjusting to new management and performing at their best if they want to edge past the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham this time around.

