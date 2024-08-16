Premier League: Manchester United vs Fulham live time (IST), live streaming

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are all set to wipe away last season's woes as the new Premier League season begins for the Red Devils at the Theatre of Dreams, Old Trafford, against Marco Silva's Fulham on August 17.

New signings have rejuvenated the atmosphere at Old Trafford, with the new ownership showing no signs of lethargy in their transfer strategy. United have signed striker Joshua Zirkzee, and defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui in the summer transfer window.

United have been fortunate to have a home game in the season opener for the 10th time in 11 seasons. However, they wouldn’t want a repeat of last season's fixture, which saw Fulham take a 2-1 win at Old Trafford against a lacklustre United side.