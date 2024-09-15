Premier League: Arsenal beat local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0

Arsenal took all the three points home as they beat their north London rivals Tottenham 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 15.
Defender Gabriel's powerful header in the 64th minute put the Gunners ahead in the game and made sure that they got the bragging rights in the North London derby.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It was a closely fought first half on the day which saw the referee take out his yellow cards 7 times due to many fouls and misconduct by both the teams.
The half also saw a coming together of Arsenal's Jurien Timber and Spurs' Pedro Porro which eventually had players in a heated exchange on the pitch.
New signing Dominic Solanke failed to convert a brilliant chance in his first experience of the derby which proved costly going into the second half for Spurs.
Ballon d'Or 2024 nominee Bukayo Saka's brilliant cross from the corner found an unmarked Gabriel who headed from close range to give Arsenal the lead.
Despite many late efforts on the Arsenal goal in the five minutes of stoppage time, Spurs couldn't breach the defense courtesy of some resilient defending from Saliba and Gabriel in the end.
Despite many late efforts on the Arsenal goal in the five minutes of stoppage time, Spurs couldn't breach the defense courtesy of some resilient defending from Saliba and Gabriel in the end.
More From This Section
The home defeat meant that Postecoglou's men sit in the bottom half of the table after 4 games. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's men jump to the 2nd spot just 2 points behind leaders Manchester City.