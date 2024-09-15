Premier League: City's Erling Haaland setting new standards for goalscoring

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is making waves since the start of the new Premier League season and is just one goal away from reaching double digits, with City having played only 4 games.

With 9 goals in 4 matches, including two brilliant hat-tricks, the Norwegian striker is showing an insatiable hunger to convert every chance into a goal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Premier League Golden Boot Race After 4 Games

Premier League 2024/25 golden boot race Player Goals Erling Haaland 9 Mohd Salah 3 Luis Diaz 3 N. Madueke 3 B. Mbuemo 3

The closest player to Haaland in the goalscoring chart has just 3 goals, highlighting how exceptional the 24-year-old has been for the Cityzens. Haaland also broke the record for the most goals in the first four games of a Premier League season, previously held by Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, who scored 8 goals in the first 4 games of the 2011/12 season.

City's 2-1 win against Brentford FC at home saw Haaland score both goals, coming close to another hat-trick in the match.

Most Hat-Tricks in the Premier League

Most hattricks in the Premier League Player Matches Hattricks Sergio Aguero 275 12 Alan Shearer 441 11 Robbie Fowler 379 9 Erling Haaland 69 8 Thierry Henry 258 8

Pep Guardiola Lauds Erling Haaland on Superb Form

Haaland, who recently lost a family friend before the game, chose to play in his side's Premier League match. His manager, Pep Guardiola, praised Haaland, stating that he is in the "best form of his life" at the moment.

"I’d say it's the best [form], but just four fixtures, not many games. I didn’t ask if he’s ready. If he wasn’t ready, he would come to me. He’s an incredible weapon. Of course, it's been tough. We try to take care of everyone here, and if someone has problems, we stay close." said Pep Guardiola.

"You have to be strong. Maybe for 90 minutes, forget your personal life if life gives you a punch in the face." he added.

Haaland's Unreal Form at Home

Haaland has made the Etihad Stadium his playground, with 70 goal involvements in just 50 games since signing for the defending champions.

Haaland now has 99 goals for Manchester City, with a high probability of reaching his century when he faces Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday. If he scores against the Italian side, he will also break Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the fastest player to score 100 goals for a club.