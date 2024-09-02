Business Standard
German Cup: Bayern Munich vs Mainz, Dortmund vs Wolfsburg set for round 2

German Cup: Bayern Munich vs Mainz, Dortmund vs Wolfsburg set for round 2

Bayer Leverkusen, which won the league and cup double last season, hosts second-division Elversberg

Bayern Munich, Thomas Muller

AP Dortmund
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were both handed potentially tricky games against fellow Bundesliga teams in the second-round draw for the German Cup.
Bayern heads to Mainz, while Dortmund visits Wolfsburg, in the games to be played either Oct. 29 or 30.
There are two other all-Bundesliga games as Leipzig hosts promoted St. Pauli and Eintracht Frankfurt plays Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Bayer Leverkusen, which won the league and cup double last season, hosts second-division Elversberg. Leverkusen was knocked out in the first round by Elversberg in 2022.
Of the 18 Bundesliga teams, only Bochum is missing from the second round after it lost 1-0 to second-tier Jahn Regensburg last month.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

