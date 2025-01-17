Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic, Sabalenka to feature in Round 3

The Australian Open 2025 is picking up the heat in Melbourne as the 3rd round of the competition begins on Day 7 of the tournament. It will be yet another day where thousands of fan would be gearing up to see the stars take the court.
The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic would also be in action on january 17 as they take on their respective opponents in the third round. Aryna Sabalenka will also in action as she continues her title defense against Denmark's C. Tauson in the thrid round encounter.
Alcaraz, Djokovic to feature in Men's Singles
The record Grand Slam holder Novak Djokovic will be up against Czechia's T. Machac at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Spain's young wizard Carlos Alacaraz will be seen locking horns with Portugal's N. Borges earlier in the day as well.
Defending champion in action for Women's Singles
Aryna Sabalenka will continue her title defense against Denmark's C. Tauson in the third round of the competiton as she hopes to win three consecutive titles for the first time in her career. Coco Gauff will also be in action as she is up against Canada's L. Fernandez in the third round. Australian Open 2025 schedule for January 17:
|Court
|Start Time (IST)
|Round
|Match
|Rod Laver Arena
|6:00:00
|R32
|Sabalenka (1) vs Tauson
|8:30:00
|R32
|Borges vs Alcaraz (3)
|13:30:00
|R32
|Djokovic (7) vs Machac (26)
|15:10:00
|R32
|Danilovic vs Pegula (7)
|Margaret Court Arena
|06:00:00
|R32
|Shnaider (12) vs Vekic (18)
|08:00:00
|R32
|Fearnley vs Zverev (2)
|13:30:00
|R32
|Gauff (3) vs Fernandez (30)
|14:40:00
|R32
|Draper (15) vs Vukic
|1573 Arena
|06:40:00
|R32
|Murray/Peers (12) vs Griekspoor/Van de Zandschulp
|08:00:00
|R32
|Frech (23) vs Andreeva (14)
|09:10:00
|R64
|Aiava/Inglis (WC) vs Kostyuk/Ruse
|05:30:00
|R32
|Siniakova/Townsend (1) vs Aoyama/Hozumi
|Kia Arena
|07:00:00
|R32
|Badosa (11) vs Kostyuk (17)
|08:10:00
|R32
|Mensik vs Davidovich Fokina
|09:50:00
|R32
|Lehecka (24) vs Bonzi
|05:30:00
|R64
|Krajicek/Ram vs Ebden/Vliegen (9)
|Court 3
|06:40:00
|R32
|Cornea/Navone vs Krawietz/Putz (4)
|07:50:00
|R64
|Errani/Paolini (4) vs Hon/Saville (WC)
|05:30:00
|R32
|Bolelli/Vavassori (3) vs Darderi/Hidalgo
|John Cain Arena
|07:30:00
|R32
|Carballes Baena vs Paul (12)
|11:30:00
|R32
|Osaka vs Bencic
|12:40:00
|R32
|Humbert (14) vs Fils (20)
|05:30:00
|R32
|Pavlyuchenkova (27) vs Siegemund
|Court 5
|07:30:00
|R32
|Lumsden/Siskova vs Dabrowski/Routliffe (2)
|08:30:00
|R32
|Arevalo-Gonzalez/Pavic (1) vs Dzumhur/Tsitsipas (Alt)
|10:10:00
|R64
|Kato/Zarazua vs Kenin/Niculescu (10)
|Court 6
|09:00:00
|R64
|Lammons/Withrow (7) vs Giron/King
|10:10:00
|R64
|Haddad Maia/Siegemund (15) vs Gleason/Lamens
|05:30:00
|R32
|Sramkova/Tomova vs Rakhimova/Sorribes Tormo
|Court 7
|06:40:00
|R32
|Birrell/Gadecki (WC) vs Eikeri/Ninomiya
|07:50:00
|R32
|Heliovaara/Patten (6) vs Polmans/Romios (WC)
|09:00:00
|R64
|Kudermetova/Shibahara (11) vs Plipuech/Tsao (WC)
|Court 8
|07:30:00
|R32
|Pavlasek/Rojer vs Martinez/Munar
|09:00:00
|R64
|Muhammad/Schuurs (7) vs Blinkova/Wu
|11:20:00
|R32
|Cerundolo/Etcheverry vs Cash/Glasspool (11)
|Court 13
|07:30:00
|R32
|Pera/Santamaria vs Guo/Panova (12)
|09:40:00
|R64
|Babos/Melichar-Martinez (13) vs Alexandrova/Yuan