Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic, Sabalenka to feature in Round 3

Aryna Sabalenka will also in action as she continues her title defense against Denmark's C. Tauson in the thrid round encounter.

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

The Australian Open 2025 is picking up the heat in Melbourne as the 3rd round of the competition begins on Day 7 of the tournament. It will be yet another day where thousands of fan would be gearing up to see the stars take the court.
 
The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic would also be in action on january 17 as they take on their respective opponents in the third round. Aryna Sabalenka will also in action as she continues her title defense against Denmark's C. Tauson in the thrid round encounter.
 
Alcaraz, Djokovic to feature in Men's Singles
 
 
The record Grand Slam holder Novak Djokovic will be up against Czechia's T. Machac at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Spain's young wizard Carlos Alacaraz will be seen locking horns with Portugal's N. Borges earlier in the day as well.
 
Defending champion in action for Women's Singles
 
Aryna Sabalenka will continue her title defense against Denmark's C. Tauson in the third round of the competiton as she hopes to win three consecutive titles for the first time in her career. Coco Gauff will also be in action as she is up against Canada's L. Fernandez in the third round.  Australian Open 2025 schedule for January 17: 
Australian Open 2025 schedule for January 17
Court Start Time (IST) Round Match
Rod Laver Arena 6:00:00 R32 Sabalenka (1) vs Tauson
  8:30:00 R32 Borges vs Alcaraz (3)
  13:30:00 R32 Djokovic (7) vs Machac (26)
  15:10:00 R32 Danilovic vs Pegula (7)
Margaret Court Arena 06:00:00 R32 Shnaider (12) vs Vekic (18)
  08:00:00 R32 Fearnley vs Zverev (2)
  13:30:00 R32 Gauff (3) vs Fernandez (30)
  14:40:00 R32 Draper (15) vs Vukic
1573 Arena 06:40:00 R32 Murray/Peers (12) vs Griekspoor/Van de Zandschulp
  08:00:00 R32 Frech (23) vs Andreeva (14)
  09:10:00 R64 Aiava/Inglis (WC) vs Kostyuk/Ruse
  05:30:00 R32 Siniakova/Townsend (1) vs Aoyama/Hozumi
Kia Arena 07:00:00 R32 Badosa (11) vs Kostyuk (17)
  08:10:00 R32 Mensik vs Davidovich Fokina
  09:50:00 R32 Lehecka (24) vs Bonzi
  05:30:00 R64 Krajicek/Ram vs Ebden/Vliegen (9)
Court 3 06:40:00 R32 Cornea/Navone vs Krawietz/Putz (4)
  07:50:00 R64 Errani/Paolini (4) vs Hon/Saville (WC)
  05:30:00 R32 Bolelli/Vavassori (3) vs Darderi/Hidalgo
John Cain Arena 07:30:00 R32 Carballes Baena vs Paul (12)
  11:30:00 R32 Osaka vs Bencic
  12:40:00 R32 Humbert (14) vs Fils (20)
  05:30:00 R32 Pavlyuchenkova (27) vs Siegemund
Court 5 07:30:00 R32 Lumsden/Siskova vs Dabrowski/Routliffe (2)
  08:30:00 R32 Arevalo-Gonzalez/Pavic (1) vs Dzumhur/Tsitsipas (Alt)
  10:10:00 R64 Kato/Zarazua vs Kenin/Niculescu (10)
Court 6 09:00:00 R64 Lammons/Withrow (7) vs Giron/King
  10:10:00 R64 Haddad Maia/Siegemund (15) vs Gleason/Lamens
  05:30:00 R32 Sramkova/Tomova vs Rakhimova/Sorribes Tormo
Court 7 06:40:00 R32 Birrell/Gadecki (WC) vs Eikeri/Ninomiya
  07:50:00 R32 Heliovaara/Patten (6) vs Polmans/Romios (WC)
  09:00:00 R64 Kudermetova/Shibahara (11) vs Plipuech/Tsao (WC)
Court 8 07:30:00 R32 Pavlasek/Rojer vs Martinez/Munar
  09:00:00 R64 Muhammad/Schuurs (7) vs Blinkova/Wu
  11:20:00 R32 Cerundolo/Etcheverry vs Cash/Glasspool (11)
Court 13 07:30:00 R32 Pera/Santamaria vs Guo/Panova (12)
  09:40:00 R64 Babos/Melichar-Martinez (13) vs Alexandrova/Yuan
 
 

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

