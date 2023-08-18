Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

Premier League: Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

Liverpool signed Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from German club Stuttgart on Friday

AP Liverpool (England)
Wataru Endo joins Liverpool. Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Liverpool signed Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from German club Stuttgart on Friday.

The 30-year-old Endo was in the last year of his contract at Stuttgart, where he was the captain. Endo played in all four of Japan's games at the World Cup last year.

He was always on my list, just usually we don't sign players of this age group," Liverpool manager Jrgen Klopp said. "He is obviously a top fit and we will have a lot of fun with him. I'm really sure he can help us immediately, which is super-cool because the season already started.

The signing comes after Liverpool missed out on another defensive midfielder, Moiss Caicedo, who opted for Chelsea instead.

Endo is a defensive midfielder who can also play in the center of defense. He had been at Stuttgart since 2020 and scored five goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

Also Read

Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut

Premier League: Liverpool name defender Virgil van Dijk as new captain

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich down Hertha to recapture top spot on the table

Liverpool's Fabinho joins Benzema and Kante at Saud club Al Ittihad

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Chelsea, Liverpool interested in PSG forward

Premier League: Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton

Champions League: Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk to play home games in Germany

Messi says happy with Miami move during first public interaction in US

Arsenal's Arteta concerned about packed calendar post early season injuries

Uefa Best Player award: Messi makes the cut alongside De Bruyne and Haaland

Topics :English Premier LeagueLiverpoolLiverpool Football Clubfootball

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story