Premier League: Manchester City suffer body blow in loss to Aston Villa

Center back John Stones sustained a fresh injury setback in Manchester City's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The England player was substituted at halftime after his first start in a month due to a foot issue. That injury flared up again, City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola has cited injuries as a factor in the four-time defending champion's alarming slump, which has seen it lose nine of its last 12 games in all competitions.

It was confirmed on Friday that Ruben Dias will be out for up to four weeks because of a muscle injury.

We have just one central defender fit, that is difficult, Guardiola said on Saturday.