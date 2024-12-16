Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League points table: City, Liverpool's slip fuels title race drama

Premier League points table: City, Liverpool's slip fuels title race drama

Arsenal occupy third place with 30 points, boasting a strong defensive record of just 15 goals conceded alongside their 29 goals scored.

Premier League 2024-25 points table
Premier League 2024-25 points table
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Liverpool are firmly in command at the top of the Premier League table after 15 games, with 11 wins and 36 points. The Reds have showcased both attacking brilliance and defensive solidity, netting 31 goals while conceding just 13, resulting in an impressive goal difference of 18.
 
Chelsea trail closely behind in second place with 34 points after 16 matches. Their aggressive style of play is evident in their tally of 37 goals, the highest in the league so far, coupled with a goal difference of 18. Arsenal occupy third place with 30 points, boasting a strong defensive record of just 15 goals conceded alongside their 29 goals scored.
 
Nottingham Forest has emerged as the surprise package, sitting fourth with 28 points despite playing only 16 games. Manchester City are fifth, with 27 points, after a mixed campaign marked by occasional defensive lapses. 
 
The mid-table remains fiercely competitive, with Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Brighton all tied on 24 points. Tottenham Hotspur, though inconsistent, have scored 36 goals and stand tenth with 23 points, tied with Brentford and Newcastle United. Manchester United sit 13th on 22 points, reflecting their struggles to find form.
 
At the bottom, Southampton’s woes deepen as they languish in 20th place with just five points and a worrying goal difference of -25. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town complete the relegation zone, with nine and 12 points respectively. 
Premier League 2024-25 points table
Position TeamTeam Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points
1 Liverpool 15 11 3 1 31 13 18 36
2 Chelsea 16 10 4 2 37 19 18 34
3 Arsenal 16 8 6 2 29 15 14 30
4 Nottingham Forest 6 8 4 4 21 19 2 28
5 Manchester City 16 8 3 5 28 23 5 27
6 Aston Villa 16 7 4 5 24 25 -1 25
7 Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 23 20 3 24
8 Fulham 16 6 6 4 24 22 2 24
9 Brighton and Hove Albion 16 6 6 4 26 25 1 24
10 Tottenham Hotspur 16 7 2 7 36 19 17 23
11 Brentford 16 7 2 7 32 30 2 23
12 Newcastle United 16 6 5 5 23 21 2 23
13 Manchester United 16 6 4 6 21 19 2 22
14 West Ham United 15 5 3 7 20 28 -8 18
15 Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 17 21 -4 16
16 Everton 15 3 6 6 14 21 -7 15
17 Leicester City 16 3 5 8 21 34 -13 14
18 Ipswich Town 16 2 6 8 16 28 -12 12
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 2 3 11 24 40 -16 9
20 Southampton 16 1 2 13 11 36 -25 5
Last updated: 16 December, 12:03am
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Manchester Derby: Utd eke out thrilling win vs City; Amorim scripts history

City vs Utd: Amorim explains why Garnacho, Rashford not playing today

Manchester United's boredom broken by Ruben Amorim's tactical brilliance

Ruben Amorim's Man United hailed by fans after 4-0 win over Everton

Premier League: West Ham United vs Arsenal FC live time and streaming

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester CityManchester United

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story