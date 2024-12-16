Premier League points table: City, Liverpool's slip fuels title race drama

Liverpool are firmly in command at the top of the Premier League table after 15 games, with 11 wins and 36 points. The Reds have showcased both attacking brilliance and defensive solidity, netting 31 goals while conceding just 13, resulting in an impressive goal difference of 18.

Chelsea trail closely behind in second place with 34 points after 16 matches. Their aggressive style of play is evident in their tally of 37 goals, the highest in the league so far, coupled with a goal difference of 18. Arsenal occupy third place with 30 points, boasting a strong defensive record of just 15 goals conceded alongside their 29 goals scored.

Nottingham Forest has emerged as the surprise package, sitting fourth with 28 points despite playing only 16 games. Manchester City are fifth, with 27 points, after a mixed campaign marked by occasional defensive lapses.

The mid-table remains fiercely competitive, with Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Fulham, and Brighton all tied on 24 points. Tottenham Hotspur, though inconsistent, have scored 36 goals and stand tenth with 23 points, tied with Brentford and Newcastle United. Manchester United sit 13th on 22 points, reflecting their struggles to find form.