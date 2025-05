Premier League: Qualified teams for UCL, Europa League, Conference League

Premier League points table Pos Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Europe Qualification 1 Liverpool 38 25 9 4 86 41 45 84 UEFA Champions League Group Stage 2 Arsenal 38 20 14 4 69 34 35 74 UEFA Champions League Group Stage 3 Man City 38 21 8 9 72 44 28 71 UEFA Champions League Group Stage 4 Chelsea 38 20 9 9 64 43 21 69 UEFA Champions League Group Stage 5 Newcastle 38 20 6 12 68 47 21 66 UEFA Champions League Group Stage 6 Aston Villa 38 19 9 10 58 51 7 66 UEFA Europa League Group Stage 7 Nottm Forest 38 19 8 11 58 46 12 65 UEFA Conference League group stage 8 Brighton 38 16 13 9 66 59 7 61 — 9 Bournemouth 38 15 11 12 58 46 12 56 — 10 Brentford 38 16 8 14 66 57 9 56 — 11 Fulham 38 15 9 14 54 54 0 54 — 12 Crystal Palace 38 13 14 11 51 51 0 53 UEFA Europa League Group Stage 13 Everton 38 11 15 12 42 44 -2 48 — 14 West Ham 38 11 10 17 46 62 -16 43 — 15 Man United 38 11 9 18 44 54 -10 42 — 16 Wolves 38 12 6 20 54 69 -15 42 — 17 Tottenham 38 11 5 22 64 65 -1 38 Champions League group stage (Europa League winners) 18 Leicester City 38 6 7 25 33 80 -47 25 Relegated 19 Ipswich Town 38 4 10 24 36 82 -46 22 Relegated 19 Southampton 38 4 10 24 36 82 -46 22 Relegated 20 Southampton 38 2 6 30 26 86 -60 12 Relegated

The Premier League finally comes to an end after a busy and exciting 9 and a half months of football. Liverpool have been crowned as the champions this season but it was the top 5 race for the European spots that took centre stage on the final day of the season.In the end the teams qualified for the UCL are now Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United. Tottenham have also qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League this season. Aston Villa have qualified for the Europa League next season as they failed to get points away from Manchester United who beat them 2-0 on the night.It is Nottingham Forest who take the UEFA Conference League spot after losing 1-0 to Chelsea at home on the final day of the season.