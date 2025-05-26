Premier League: Qualified teams for UCL, Europa League, Conference League

The Premier League finally comes to an end after a busy and exciting 9 and a half months of football. Liverpool have been crowned as the champions this season but it was the top 5 race for the European spots that took centre stage on the final day of the season. City, Chelsea and Newcastle take remaining UCL spots In the end the teams qualified for the UCL are now Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United. Tottenham have also qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League this season. Aston Villa have qualified for the Europa League next season as they failed to get points away from Manchester United who beat them 2-0 on the night. It is Nottingham Forest who take the UEFA Conference League spot after losing 1-0 to Chelsea at home on the final day of the season.
|Premier League points table
|Pos
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Europe Qualification
|1
|Liverpool
|38
|25
|9
|4
|86
|41
|45
|84
|UEFA Champions League Group Stage
|2
|Arsenal
|38
|20
|14
|4
|69
|34
|35
|74
|UEFA Champions League Group Stage
|3
|Man City
|38
|21
|8
|9
|72
|44
|28
|71
|UEFA Champions League Group Stage
|4
|Chelsea
|38
|20
|9
|9
|64
|43
|21
|69
|UEFA Champions League Group Stage
|5
|Newcastle
|38
|20
|6
|12
|68
|47
|21
|66
|UEFA Champions League Group Stage
|6
|Aston Villa
|38
|19
|9
|10
|58
|51
|7
|66
|UEFA Europa League Group Stage
|7
|Nottm Forest
|38
|19
|8
|11
|58
|46
|12
|65
|UEFA Conference League group stage
|8
|Brighton
|38
|16
|13
|9
|66
|59
|7
|61
|—
|9
|Bournemouth
|38
|15
|11
|12
|58
|46
|12
|56
|—
|10
|Brentford
|38
|16
|8
|14
|66
|57
|9
|56
|—
|11
|Fulham
|38
|15
|9
|14
|54
|54
|0
|54
|—
|12
|Crystal Palace
|38
|13
|14
|11
|51
|51
|0
|53
|UEFA Europa League Group Stage
|13
|Everton
|38
|11
|15
|12
|42
|44
|-2
|48
|—
|14
|West Ham
|38
|11
|10
|17
|46
|62
|-16
|43
|—
|15
|Man United
|38
|11
|9
|18
|44
|54
|-10
|42
|—
|16
|Wolves
|38
|12
|6
|20
|54
|69
|-15
|42
|—
|17
|Tottenham
|38
|11
|5
|22
|64
|65
|-1
|38
|Champions League group stage (Europa League winners)
|18
|Leicester City
|38
|6
|7
|25
|33
|80
|-47
|25
|Relegated
|19
|Ipswich Town
|38
|4
|10
|24
|36
|82
|-46
|22
|Relegated
|20
|Southampton
|38
|2
|6
|30
|26
|86
|-60
|12
|Relegated