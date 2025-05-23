Real Madrid confirms Carlo Ancelotti exit after La Liga 2024-25 finale

ALSO READ: Messi vs Yamal: How close is Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi's teenage trail? Real Madrid have officially confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will leave his role as head coach following the conclusion of the current Spanish league season. Though Ancelotti had already been announced as the next Brazil national team manager, the Spanish giants had remained silent — until now. With one year still left on his contract, the Italian tactician ends his second spell at the club with a legacy of silverware and respect. In an official statement, the club thanked Ancelotti for his contributions, calling him a “legend of Real Madrid and world football”. Club president Florentino Pérez said Ancelotti not only delivered titles but also exemplified the values of the club. A farewell tribute will be held during Madrid’s final league match against Real Sociedad.

Club bids emotional farewell to a “legend”

Real Madrid’s statement expressed deep appreciation for Ancelotti’s contributions, noting that he would “forever be part of the great madridista family”. President Florentino Pérez reflected on Ancelotti’s impact, saying the club had been honoured to work with a coach who achieved immense success while upholding Madrid’s core values.

Final game at the Bernabeu

Ancelotti will receive a special tribute during Saturday’s match at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid’s final fixture of the La Liga season. Veteran midfielder Luka Modric is also set to bid farewell in what promises to be an emotional evening for fans.

An illustrious second spell

Ancelotti’s current tenure saw Madrid lift multiple trophies, including last season’s Champions League and La Liga titles. Across two stints with the club — from 2013 to 2015 and from 2021 onward — he managed over 350 games and secured a total of 14 titles, including three Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, and two La Liga championships.

Transition period begins

With Ancelotti’s departure now official, attention turns to his likely successor. Former Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso, who recently announced his exit from Bayer Leverkusen, is widely expected to take over the reins at the Bernabeu.

A season of mixed fortunes

Despite early success with the UEFA Super Cup, Madrid’s current campaign has been underwhelming. The club struggled in key fixtures, particularly against arch-rivals Barcelona, losing all four clashes this season. Critics have pointed to Ancelotti’s inability to motivate the squad as a key reason for the dip in form.