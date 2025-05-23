Messi vs Yamal: How close is Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi's teenage trail?

Barcelona has long been a cradle of football artistry. Two products of its famed academy, La Masia, now stand at the heart of a debate: Can Lamine Yamal, the teenage wonder of today, rise to eclipse Lionel Messi—the ultimate heir of the beautiful game?

At just 17, Yamal's journey has been nothing short of electrifying. From debuting for Barcelona at just 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days—becoming their youngest-ever player—to scoring record-breaking goals and starring in European showdowns, the comparisons with Messi have become unavoidable.

Debuts and records: Parallel paths begin

Messi stepped onto the pitch for Barcelona in October 2004, scoring his first goal seven months later at 17 years and 10 months. Yamal? He had already made his mark much earlier. By 16 years and 87 days, he was not only a first-teamer but also the youngest scorer in La Liga history.

While Messi debuted into a star-studded team of World Cup winners and club icons, Yamal entered a more youth-driven system. Yet, he thrived—earning his 100th appearance in a Champions League semi-final, where he found the net and echoed Messi's legacy from nearly two decades earlier.

Trophies at 17: Advantage Yamal?

At the age of 17, Messi had lifted one major trophy. Yamal? Five. His contributions were pivotal as Barcelona clinched both the 2024-25 La Liga and Copa del Rey titles. Add to that his heroics at Euro 2024 for Spain—becoming the youngest to play, assist, score, and lift the trophy—and the stage for greatness is clearly set.

Stat for stat: The first 100 matches

Even with fewer minutes played, Messi edged out Yamal with six more goal contributions in their first 100 games. It's a telling stat, but one that doesn't discount Yamal's incredible early exposure and evolving influence on the pitch.

A legacy in progress

Messi’s glittering cabinet includes 45 trophies, a World Cup, and Olympic gold—achievements that make him the most decorated footballer in history. At 37, he's still going. For Yamal, the path is only just being paved. The Olympics in LA 2028 and the 2026 World Cup loom on the horizon.