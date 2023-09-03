Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Rice, Jesus score in injury time; Arsenal beat Man Utd 3-1

Premier League: Rice, Jesus score in injury time; Arsenal beat Man Utd 3-1

Arsenal recovered from a scare as Alejandro Garnacho's goal was ruled out in the 89th minute and then scored two of their own through Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus in the injury time registering a 3-1

BS Web Team New Delhi
Declan Rice vs Manchester United. Photo: Arsenal

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Declan Rice demonstrated precisely why Arsenal invested so much to secure him from West Ham during the transfer window. He justified the faith placed in him by scoring in the sixth minute of injury time. Striking from the corner of the box, he found the near side of the goal, giving his team a decisive lead.
United Score First Through Rashford

Despite Arsenal's dominant start, it was Marcus Rashford of Manchester United who opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Martin Odegaard equalised almost immediately. Both Arsenal and United continued to seek the elusive go-ahead goal until Rice broke the deadlock in injury time.

Arsenal Outperform United Statistically

The Gunners were superior not just in terms of on-pitch intensity and goal-scoring capability but also statistically. They registered 17 shots on goal, in contrast to United's five. Erik ten Hag's team managed only two shots on target, while Mikel Arteta's side accomplished that feat five times. In terms of ball possession, Arsenal held 55 per cent of it, compared to United's 45 per cent. Additionally, Arsenal earned 12 corners against Manchester United's three.

Owing to this victory, Arsenal now have 10 points from four matches and sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, just behind West Ham. In contrast, United have garnered just six points and find themselves languishing in 11th position.

Also Read

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Champions League 2023-24 full schedule, teams, live streaming in India

ARS vs MNC Highlights: Arsenal win their 17th Community Shield Trophy

Durand Cup final: 10-man Mohun Bagan edge East Bengal in race to the title

Premier League: Manchester Utd manager expects huge impact from Hojlund

Premier League: Erling Haaland dwarfs Shearer's record as City thump Fulham

La Liga: Jude Bellingham's fifth goal in four games seals Real Madrid win

PSG sells midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

Topics :English Premier LeagueManchester UnitedfootballBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story