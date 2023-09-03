Premier League: Rice, Jesus score in injury time; Arsenal beat Man Utd 3-1

Declan Rice demonstrated precisely why Arsenal invested so much to secure him from West Ham during the transfer window. He justified the faith placed in him by scoring in the sixth minute of injury time. Striking from the corner of the box, he found the near side of the goal, giving his team a decisive lead.

United Score First Through Rashford

Despite Arsenal's dominant start, it was Marcus Rashford of Manchester United who opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Martin Odegaard equalised almost immediately. Both Arsenal and United continued to seek the elusive go-ahead goal until Rice broke the deadlock in injury time.

Arsenal Outperform United Statistically

The Gunners were superior not just in terms of on-pitch intensity and goal-scoring capability but also statistically. They registered 17 shots on goal, in contrast to United's five. Erik ten Hag's team managed only two shots on target, while Mikel Arteta's side accomplished that feat five times. In terms of ball possession, Arsenal held 55 per cent of it, compared to United's 45 per cent. Additionally, Arsenal earned 12 corners against Manchester United's three.

Owing to this victory, Arsenal now have 10 points from four matches and sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, just behind West Ham. In contrast, United have garnered just six points and find themselves languishing in 11th position.