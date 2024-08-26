Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Schar retires from int'l football, will focus on Newcastle

Premier League: Schar retires from int'l football, will focus on Newcastle

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar retired from the national team on Monday, becoming the third veteran player in the European Championship quarter-finalist squad choosing to focus on club soccer.

Newcastle United
Newcastle United | Photo: EPL website
AP Bern (Switzerland)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar retired from the national team on Monday, becoming the third veteran player in the European Championship quarter-finalist squad choosing to focus on club soccer.

Schar, goalkeeper Yann Sommer and playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri combined to play more than 300 games for Switzerland and mostly in the same team over the last decade. All made their senior international debuts while playing for Basel.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 32-year-old Schar said in a statement from the Swiss soccer federation that he wanted to concentrate on playing for his Premier League club Newcastle United.

After more than 10 years and 86 matches with Switzerland, the moment has come to say my goodbyes, said Schar, who scored eight goals in that time.

Schar's last game for Switzerland was the Euro 2024 elimination against England in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. He scored his spot kick in the shootout.

The Swiss were heading to a first-ever semifinal place at a major tournament until an 80th-minute equalizer from England winger Bukayo Saka.

More From This Section

Erik Ten Hag under scrutiny after Manchester United's loss against Brighton

How the champions of Europe's top 5 leagues started their 2024-25 season

Premier League: Chelsea vs Wolves live time (IST), streaming

Top five Premier League footballers who returned to their former clubs

Suarez's brace take Inter Miami to playoff with 2-0 win over Cincinnati

Sommer and Shaqiri also recently ended their time with the national team which resumes playing next week in the UEFA Nations League, against Denmark and Spain.

I respect his decision, Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said of Schar, and thank him warmly for his commitment and performances for our country.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sven-Goran Eriksson, 1st foreign manager to lead England team, dies at 76

Madueke nets hat trick for Chelsea; Arne Slot gets win in Anfield debut

Cardiff player suffers cut by falling advertising screen agianst Swansea

Mohammedan Sporting Club to play from 2024-25 season, confirms ISL

Premier League: Aston Villa vs Arsenal live time (IST), live streaming

Topics :football

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story