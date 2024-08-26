Premier League: Schar retires from int'l football, will focus on Newcastle

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar retired from the national team on Monday, becoming the third veteran player in the European Championship quarter-finalist squad choosing to focus on club soccer.

Schar, goalkeeper Yann Sommer and playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri combined to play more than 300 games for Switzerland and mostly in the same team over the last decade. All made their senior international debuts while playing for Basel.

The 32-year-old Schar said in a statement from the Swiss soccer federation that he wanted to concentrate on playing for his Premier League club Newcastle United.

After more than 10 years and 86 matches with Switzerland, the moment has come to say my goodbyes, said Schar, who scored eight goals in that time.