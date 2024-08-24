Business Standard
Premier League today's match: Brighton vs Man United live time, streaming

Premier League today's match: Brighton vs Man United live time, streaming

Brighton are currently at the top of the league table after an impressive 3-0 victory away from home against 10-man Everton on the opening weekend.

Premier League today's match: Manchester United vs Brighton live timings

Premier League today's match: Manchester United vs Brighton live timings

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After an eventful first gameweek in the Premier League, it's time for the 2nd round of fixtures to commence from Saturday, August 24 onwards.

Manchester United will again be opening the matchweek as they did last time. The challenge, however, will be much tougher as they face Brighton away from home at the Amex Stadium on August 24 at 5 PM IST.
Brighton are currently at the top of the league table after an impressive 3-0 victory away from home against 10-man Everton on the opening weekend.

Goals from Kaoru Mitoma, former United striker Danny Welbeck, and Simon Adingra gave the Seagulls a comfortable win on the day.

Manchester United also started their campaign with a win after beating a well-drilled Fulham side 1-0 at Old Trafford, courtesy of a late debut goal by Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker will be looking to build on the opener and cement his place in the United eleven. New signing Matthijs De Ligt can be seen pairing up with his former Ajax teammate Lisandro Martinez as well.

Manchester United vs Brighton head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 33
Brighton won: 7

Drawn: 5
Manchester United won: 21

Brighton vs Manchester United live match time today, live streaming and telecast in India

When will BHA vs MUN be played in the Premier League 2024/25?

Brighton vs Manchester United will be played on August 24, Saturdat.

What time will BHA vs MUN start in India?

Brighton vs Manchester United will begin at 5:00 PM.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester United vs Brighton in India?

The live telecast of all Premier League matches will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch live streaming of Brighton vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of Brighton vs Manchester United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

