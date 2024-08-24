Premier League today's match: Brighton vs Man United live time, streaming

After an eventful first gameweek in the Premier League, it's time for the 2nd round of fixtures to commence from Saturday, August 24 onwards.

Manchester United will again be opening the matchweek as they did last time. The challenge, however, will be much tougher as they face Brighton away from home at the Amex Stadium on August 24 at 5 PM IST. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brighton are currently at the top of the league table after an impressive 3-0 victory away from home against 10-man Everton on the opening weekend.

Goals from Kaoru Mitoma, former United striker Danny Welbeck, and Simon Adingra gave the Seagulls a comfortable win on the day.

Brighton vs Manchester United live match time today, live streaming and telecast in India

When will BHA vs MUN be played in the Premier League 2024/25?

Brighton vs Manchester United will be played on August 24, Saturdat.

What time will BHA vs MUN start in India?

Brighton vs Manchester United will begin at 5:00 PM.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester United vs Brighton in India?

The live telecast of all Premier League matches will be available on the Star Sports network.

How to watch live streaming of Brighton vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of Brighton vs Manchester United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.