UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Date, timing (IST) and live streaming

The 2024-25 season of the UEFA Champions League will follow a new 36-team single group format

UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
The UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League is back, with the group stage draw set to take place at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday, August 29. The 2024-25 season will drop its traditional format and adopt a 36-team single group format. Although the format makes the tournament longer, it also allows more teams to participate and more thrilling action to take centre stage.

The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await to see how their favourite clubs will fare in this revamped format. With top teams from across Europe, including Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain, the competition is expected to be fiercer than ever, and the draw for the 2024-25 season is anticipated to be the most interesting Champions League draw of all time.

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: New format

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League is introducing a major change to its format. Instead of the traditional group stage, the competition will now have a single league phase with 36 teams. Each team will play eight matches against different opponents, with four games at home and four away.

The top eight teams from the league phase will advance directly to the round of 16, while the teams finishing between ninth and 24th place will enter a knockout play-off round to compete for the remaining spots in the round of 16. The competition will then follow the same format, with the round of 16, quarterfinals, and semifinals being two-legged home-and-away ties, while the final will be a single-leg match at a neutral venue.

Complete list of qualified teams for UEFA Champions League 2024-25

League Teams
La Liga Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Girona
Bundesliga Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart
Serie A Atalanta, Bologna, Inter Milan, Juventus, Milan
Premier League Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City
Ligue 1 Brest, Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain
Eredivisie Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven
Primeira Liga Benfica, Sporting CP
Jupiler Pro League Club Brugge
Scottish Premiership Celtic

Full schedule of group stage matches of UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Matchday Dates
Matchday 1 September 17 - 19
Matchday 2 October 1 - 2
Matchday 3 October 22 - 23
Matchday 4 November 5 - 6
Matchday 5 November 26 - 27
Matchday 6 December 10 - 11
Matchday 7 January 21 - 22
Matchday 8 29-Jan

When is the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw?

The group stage draw for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw take place?

The group stage draw for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is set to take place at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw will start at 9:30 PM IST in India.
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

