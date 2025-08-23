Premier League today's match: City vs Spurs live streaming, live time (IST)

Manchester City is set to host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium today in what promises to be a high-intensity Premier League 2025 clash. City, coming fresh off a 4-0 opening-day victory at Molineux, were boosted by debutant Tijjani Reijnders, who scored and assisted, while Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki also found the net. Pep Guardiola praised the performance but highlighted concerns over squad size.

ALSO READ: Messi's Argentina to play FIFA friendly in Kerala in November: AFA confirms Tottenham, meanwhile, began Thomas Frank’s tenure with a 3-0 home win over Burnley, featuring two goals from Richarlison and another from Brennan Johnson, all set up by Mohammed Kudus. Spurs aim to build on recent away successes and end a run of poor results against established teams. Both sides will look to assert early dominance in the title race.

City boosted by Rodri’s return Manchester City will have a significant boost ahead of the Saturday clash with the return of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri for their Premier League meeting against Tottenham Hotspur. Having missed most of last season with a knee injury and sitting out the opening-weekend victory over Wolverhampton due to a groin issue, the Spaniard’s presence adds experience and composure to City’s midfield. Pep Guardiola highlighted the importance of consistency as Rodri regains full fitness through training and matches. Alongside Rodri, Phil Foden is also back, strengthening City’s squad depth as they aim to build on last week’s dominant 4-0 win and start the season with momentum.

Man City team news ALSO READ: Durand Cup 2025 Final: NE United vs Diamond Harbour live time, streaming Manchester City will welcome several key players back this weekend, including Rodri, Phil Foden, and Ederson, all deemed “ready” after injuries. However, Mateo Kovacic, Kalvin Phillips (both Achilles), Savinho, Josko Gvardiol, and Marcus Bettinelli remain sidelined. Gvardiol’s absence ensures Rayan Aït-Nouri continues at left-back, with John Stones retaining his place alongside Rúben Dias, who recently signed a new long-term contract. Guardiola must decide between Matheus Nunes or Rico Lewis at right-back, while the midfield trio of Bernardo Silva, Nico González, and Reijnders is likely to continue. Erling Haaland is expected to spearhead the attack, aiming for more Premier League records.

Tottenham team news Tottenham will be without James Maddison (ACL), Radu Drăgușin, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil (all knee), Manor Solomon (calf), and Kota Takai (foot) for the trip to the Etihad. Destiny Udogie has resumed light training but is unlikely to feature, while Yves Bissouma remains sidelined with an unspecified issue. Manager Thomas Frank may consider switching from a back four to a five-man defence, with Kevin Danso, Cristian Romero, and Micky van de Ven vying for central roles. Pedro Porro and Djed Spence could operate as wing-backs, while Rodrigo Bentancur pushes for a midfield recall. Richarlison and Kudus are expected to continue as Spurs’ attacking duo.

Man City vs Spurs: Starting 11 Man City starting 11 (Probable): Trafford; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Aït-Nouri; Bernardo, González; Bobb, Reijnders, Marmoush; Haaland Tottenham Hotspur starting 11 (Probable): Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Bentancur, Palhinha, Spence; Sarr, Kudus; Richarlison Other Premier League games today Apart from City vs Spurs on August 23, Premier League action also includes AFC Bournemouth hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers as both teams look to build momentum early in the season. Brentford will face Aston Villa in what promises to be a competitive London derby, while Burnley take on Sunderland in a key battle between two sides aiming to establish themselves in the league. Meanwhile, Arsenal will host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium, hoping to continue their strong start with a home win.

Premier League match on August 23: City vs Spurs live streaming and telecast When will the City vs Spurs match take place in Premier League 2025? Man City vs Spurs in Premier League 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, August 23. Where will the City vs Spurs match in Premier League 2025 take place? Man City vs Spurs match in Premier League 2025 will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. When will the City vs Spurs match kick off on August 23? Man City vs Spurs match on August 23 will kick off at 5 PM IST.