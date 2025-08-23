Durand Cup 2025 Final: NE United vs Diamond Harbour live time, streaming

The highly anticipated 2025 Durand Cup final will see defending champions NorthEast United FC take on debutants Diamond Harbour FC at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata today. Both teams have impressed throughout the tournament and are ready to make history in Asia's oldest club football competition.

For NorthEast United, the motivation is to claim back-to-back titles and cement their dominance, while for Diamond Harbour, reaching the final as a debutant club has already been a fairytale, and a win would be a monumental first-ever major trophy.

ALSO READ: Prize money for Durand Cup 2025 winners announced at Rs 1.21 crore The winners of the match will not only lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy but also take home ₹1.21 crore—the biggest champion’s purse in the 137-year legacy of the tournament. The clash promises high intensity and drama as both sides bring strong form and unique stories to the biggest stage.

Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United road to the final NorthEast United FC have carried the confidence and stature of reigning champions throughout the tournament. They topped their group stage effortlessly, recording two wins and a draw, before producing a commanding 4-0 win over Bodoland FC in the quarterfinal. The semifinal pitted them against fellow northeastern side Shillong Lajong, where NorthEast United eked out a hard-fought 1-0 victory. Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been the standout player for the Highlanders, notching up seven goals to lead the tournament’s scoring charts. The team’s discipline in defence and ability to find crucial goals at pivotal moments have been central to their journey, as they look to cement their legacy with another trophy.

Durand Cup 2025 Final: Diamond Harbour road to the final Diamond Harbour FC’s progress to the final has been nothing short of sensational, especially for a team making its debut in the tournament. The West Bengal-based club first tasted defeat in the group stage at the hands of Mohun Bagan Super Giant but bounced back dramatically by thrashing BSF FT 8-1 and defeating Mohammedan Sporting 2-1. Their momentum continued in the knockout rounds as they blanked Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the quarterfinals and then shocked East Bengal FC with a heroic 2-1 win in the semifinals, with Jobby Justin scoring the decisive goal. Their run has caught the attention of fans and pundits alike, as they’ve repeatedly shown the ability to overcome fancied opponents and thrive in pressure situations.

NorthEast United Team News Heading into the final, NorthEast United FC’s squad remains largely unchanged and free from fresh injury concerns. Coach Juan Pedro Benali is expected to stick with the successful lineup from the semifinals. Ajaraie remains the spearhead in attack, supported by a consistent midfield and a solid backline under captain Míchel Zabaco’s leadership. Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh has also been reliable, assisting the Highlanders in keeping clean sheets in both knockout matches. With the experience of their 2024 triumph and the stability in their current unit, NorthEast United enter the final high on confidence, ready to defend their crown against the ambitious debutants.

Diamond Harbour Team News Diamond Harbour FC, meanwhile, will look to continue their fairytale run with a full-strength squad. Coach Kibu Vicuña is expected to rely on the same eleven that overcame East Bengal in the semifinals. Slovenian striker Luka Majcen and veteran forward Jobby Justin remain central to their attacking plans, while captain Susnata Malik’s presence in goal provides assurance. The midfield, anchored by Paul Ramfangzauva, has shown resilience and creativity, while defenders Mikel Kortazar and Ajith Kumar will be tasked with handling NorthEast United’s pace and power. Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour starting 11 NorthEast United probable 11: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Redeem Tlang, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zobaco, Buanthanglun Samte, Andy Rodríguez, Mayakkannan, Chema Nunez, Jithin MS, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Alaaeddine Ajaraie

Diamond Harbour probable 11: Susnata Malik (GK), Ajith Kumar, Mikel Kortazar, Naresh Singh, Melroy Assisi, Clayton, Lalliansanga, Paul Ramfangzauva, Girik Khosla, Luka Majcen, Jobby Justin Durand Cup 2025 Final: NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour live streaming and telecast details When will the Durand Cup 2025 final be played? The final of Durand Cup 2025 between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour will be played on Saturday, August 23. Where will the Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour be played? The final of Durand Cup 2025 between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

What time will the Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour begin? The final of Durand Cup 2025 between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour will kick off at 5:30 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour in India? The live telecast of the final of Durand Cup 2025 between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour in India?