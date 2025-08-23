Messi's Argentina to play FIFA friendly in Kerala in November: AFA confirms

After weeks of uncertainty, it is now official: Argentina, the reigning world champions, will play a FIFA international friendly in Kerala this November. The announcement was made by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in its latest communication, ending the suspense that had surrounded the team’s travel plans. According to the AFA, the match is scheduled during the international window from November 10 to 18 and could be staged in Kochi.

Notably, the fixture will be part of Argentina's two-match friendly calendar, with the other to be played in Luanda, Angola. Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman also shared the update, noting that fans across the state will get a rare chance to see Lionel Messi and his teammates in action.

What the AFA announced The Argentine Football Association confirmed in a post on X that the national team, managed by Lionel Scaloni, will play two sets of friendlies before the end of the year. The first series will be held in the United States from October 6 to 14, with details about opponents and host cities yet to be disclosed. The second batch will include fixtures in Luanda and Kerala between November 10 and 18. The statement emphasized that match venues and opponents will be revealed closer to the dates. Kerala minister welcomes Argentina’s visit Kerala’s Sports Minister, V. Abdurahiman, took to social media to underline the significance of the visit, saying that the arrival of the world champions would be a historic occasion for the football-loving state. Though the minister did not clarify the exact opponent, he highlighted the enthusiasm of Kerala’s fans, who regard Argentina as one of their most passionately followed teams.

A long-awaited moment for Kerala’s Argentina fans Kerala has long been a stronghold of Argentina’s support base in India, a connection that deepened after Lionel Messi’s rise and the team’s World Cup triumph in 2022. The AFA had publicly appreciated the outpouring from Kerala fans after its win in Qatar, acknowledging the unique bond that has developed across continents. For fans in the state, this fixture marks the fulfillment of a long-standing dream that once appeared uncertain when talks between the Kerala government and the AFA temporarily stalled. A return to India after 14 years Argentina’s only previous visit to India came in 2011, when they faced Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. That match remains etched in memory as a marquee event for Indian football. The upcoming Kerala friendly, scheduled 14 years later, is seen as another milestone moment. With Messi still part of the setup, the game is expected to capture not just Kerala but India’s wider football audience.