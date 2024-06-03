Real Madrid end rumours, confirm signing of Mbappe in five-year deal

The newly crowned champions of Europe, Real Madrid, on Monday, June 3, announced that they have signed star France striker Kylian Mbappe in a five-year deal. The monetary aspects of the deal remain a secret and open to speculation.

"Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappé have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," Madrid said in a press release uploaded on their official website.

The rush to see the release was so great that the website crashed multiple times in the first half hour due to a huge number of visitors.