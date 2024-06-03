Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid end rumours, confirm signing of Mbappe in five-year deal

Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Madrid player for the next five seasons

The newly crowned champions of Europe, Real Madrid, on Monday, June 3, announced that they have signed star France striker Kylian Mbappe in a five-year deal. The monetary aspects of the deal remain a secret and open to speculation.

"Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappé have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons," Madrid said in a press release uploaded on their official website.

The rush to see the release was so great that the website crashed multiple times in the first half hour due to a huge number of visitors.

Earlier, Mbappe had announced that he would not continue with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and decided to move away in May after the end of the regular season with the club.
It is no surprise then that the Carlo Ancelotti side waited for it to win the Uefa Champions League 2023-24 against Borussia Dortmund and then announce the big signing. This was a record 15th Champions League title for the club from Spain.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

