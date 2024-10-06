Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Ousmane Dembele back in PSG squad to take on Nice in French league

Ousmane Dembele back in PSG squad to take on Nice in French league

PSG coach Luis Enrique was criticized after the loss for not selecting Dembl, one of the most creative players in the team following the departure of Kylian Mbapp to Real Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele (Photo: @FCBarcelona)
AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ousmane Dembl is back with Paris Saint-Germain after he was left out from the squad that lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League midweek.

PSG coach Luis Enrique was criticized after the loss for not selecting Dembl, one of the most creative players in the team following the departure of Kylian Mbapp to Real Madrid.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dembl was selected in a group of 21 players named by Enrique traveling to Nice on Sunday night. PSG can move back to the top of the French league standings with a win.

Enrique had blamed Dembl for a perceived lack of commitment from the France forward but did not give more details. He denied he had a personal argument with him after L'Equipe reported the duo verbally clashed following PSG's 3-1 win against Rennes in the French league last weekend. Dembl had an assist in the match.

There is just a problem of commitment toward the team, it's not a problem between the player and the coach, Enrique said through a translator.

PSG traveled to London with 22 players but without Dembl, who has been a key element in PSG's unbeaten start to the season. In six Ligue 1 matches, Dembl has scored four goals and added three assists.

More From This Section

Manchester City fans urge manager Guardiola to stay with public banner

ISL 2024: Mohun Bagan thrashes Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata derby

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to miss World Cup qualifiers after injury

Messi named as a substitute for Inter Miami in their match against Toronto

Bundesliga 2024: Leverkusen, Dortmund drop points as Bayern top the table

I took the best possible decision, Enrique said, adding he was supported in his choice by the club director.

Enrique's other options up front to cover Dembl include Randal Kolo Muani and Dsir Dou.

Other players will be able to take over, PSG right back Achraf Hakimi said. The most important thing in the team is the group, and our group is united.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bayern Munich rivals Leverkusen and Dortmund drop points in Bundesliga

Premier League preview: Chelsea vs Nottingham live time (IST) and streaming

Premier League preview: Aston Villa vs Man United live time, streaming

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Guardiola says he will pay for banner appealing for him to stay at Man City

Topics :football

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story