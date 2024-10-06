Ousmane Dembele back in PSG squad to take on Nice in French league

Ousmane Dembl is back with Paris Saint-Germain after he was left out from the squad that lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League midweek. PSG coach Luis Enrique was criticized after the loss for not selecting Dembl, one of the most creative players in the team following the departure of Kylian Mbapp to Real Madrid. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Dembl was selected in a group of 21 players named by Enrique traveling to Nice on Sunday night. PSG can move back to the top of the French league standings with a win. Enrique had blamed Dembl for a perceived lack of commitment from the France forward but did not give more details. He denied he had a personal argument with him after L'Equipe reported the duo verbally clashed following PSG's 3-1 win against Rennes in the French league last weekend. Dembl had an assist in the match.

There is just a problem of commitment toward the team, it's not a problem between the player and the coach, Enrique said through a translator.

PSG traveled to London with 22 players but without Dembl, who has been a key element in PSG's unbeaten start to the season. In six Ligue 1 matches, Dembl has scored four goals and added three assists.

I took the best possible decision, Enrique said, adding he was supported in his choice by the club director.

Enrique's other options up front to cover Dembl include Randal Kolo Muani and Dsir Dou.

Other players will be able to take over, PSG right back Achraf Hakimi said. The most important thing in the team is the group, and our group is united.