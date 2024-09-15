Saudi footballer Al-Muwallad hospitalised after fall from balcony in Dubai

Saudi Arabia football player Fahad Al-Muwallad is in intensive care after falling from a second-floor balcony while vacationing in Dubai.

Dubai Police General Command said late Saturday that Al-Muwallad was involved in an accident while on a short vacation in Dubai, when he fell from the balcony of his second-floor home.

The winger, who just turned 30 and currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, played at the 2018 World Cup with Saudi Arabia.

Police said the initial investigations showed that the accident occurred while he was on the balcony with the investigation ongoing.