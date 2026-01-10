Senegal see off resilient 10-man Mali to advance into AFCON semifinals

Iliman Ndiaye's first-half strike was enough for Senegal to beat 10-man Mali 1-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal on Friday.

Ndiaye poked the ball home from close range in the 27th minute after Mali's keeper Djigui Diarra let Krpin Diatta's cross slip through his fingers to land at Ndiaye's feet.

The winter rain, which had soaked the tournament, started to fall early at Grand Stade de Tanger, and it would not have helped Diarra's grip on the ball.

Mali captain Yves Bissouma was already booked for a foul on Sadio Man as his team made a courageous start, and the Eagles' hopes took a major blow when he was shown a second yellow card before the break for a foul on Idrissa Gueye.