Burnley vs Manchester United Premier League live match time and streaming

Manchester United begin the post-Ruben Amorim era with a trip to struggling Burnley. Amorim was dismissed on Monday after a breakdown in his relationship with the club's management, following 14 months of disappointing results. Despite slight improvements this season, his tenure ended with a win rate of just 38.1% across all competitions.

Darren Fletcher, a former United midfielder and current U18s coach, will take charge at Turf Moor, with the club expected to appoint an interim manager before hiring a permanent replacement for Amorim.

United have won only one of their last five matches and sit sixth in the Premier League, just three points behind fourth-place Liverpool. Despite the managerial uncertainty, they will expect to secure a win against Burnley, who are in poor form with no wins in their last 11 matches, losing nine of them.

Burnley Team news Scott Parker is facing a tough challenge with a long list of absentees, though he will be relieved by the return of Lyle Foster and former United player Hannibal Mejbri from the Africa Cup of Nations. It remains uncertain whether they will be available for Wednesday’s match, but Axel Tuanzebe will be sidelined due to international duties. The Clarets are also dealing with several injury concerns, particularly in defense, with Jordan Beyer, Maxime Estève, Connor Roberts, and Joe Worrall all unavailable. In midfield, Josh Cullen will be a significant loss, as he’s ruled out for the season due to an ACL tear, while Zeki Amdouni is also absent with the same injury. Additionally, Zian Flemming is doubtful to play up front due to a knock.

Manchester United Team news United are hopeful that Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount will be available for the Burnley match, though it seems unlikely either will start at Turf Moor. Both players are expected to return for the Manchester derby on January 17. Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, and Noussair Mazraoui are still participating in AFCON and will be unavailable. Additionally, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, and Kobbie Mainoo are all out due to injury. ALSO READ: Jemimah Rodrigues joins Tvarra as investor partner to empower women riders Fletcher is unlikely to use Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation and is more likely to opt for a 4-2-3-1 setup.

Burnley vs Manchester United starting 11 (probable) Burnley starting 11 (probable): Dúbravka; Walker, Laurent, Ekdal, Humphreys, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Anthony; Broja. Manchester United starting 11 (probable): Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Ugarte; Dorgu, Zirkzee, Cunha; Šeško. Premier League: Burnley vs Manchester United live telecast and streaming details When will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley be played? The Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolves will be played on January 8 (according to IST). What time will the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley begin on January 8?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley will start at 1:45 AM IST. What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley? Turf Moor Stadium will host the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley. Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley be available in India? The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley be available in India?