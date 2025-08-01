Save the date! Messi to visit India for an event at Wankhede on Dec 14

In a major boost for Indian football fans, especially in Mumbai, global football legend Lionel Messi is all set to visit the iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14 for a special event. Known as one of the greatest footballers in history, Messi's upcoming appearance will mark a landmark moment at a venue primarily celebrated for its cricketing heritage, including India’s unforgettable 2011 Cricket World Cup win.

A source within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed that the organizers, Wizcraft, have received the green light to host a ticketed event featuring the football icon. "Yes, permission has been granted by the Apex Council after a formal request was submitted. Some well-known Indian cricketers are also likely to attend," the official told Times of India.

Messi to visit three cities during India visit Messi's India visit, scheduled between December 13 and 15, will span three major cities, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, as part of a celebratory tour highlighting his legendary career and contributions to the sport. In Kolkata, Messi will be honored at Eden Gardens, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expected to be present at the felicitation ceremony.

Messi to play alongside Virat Kohli, Dhoni? Reports suggest that Lionel Messi might take part in a light-hearted cricket match during his visit to India, possibly going up against some of the country's most celebrated cricketers, including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The idea of the football icon stepping onto the cricket pitch has generated a wave of excitement among fans, as it would mark a rare and memorable crossover between two of the world's most loved sports. If it happens, the event would bring together football and cricket fans alike, making for a truly unique spectacle that blends star power, entertainment, and sporting fun. Messi's Kerala visit yet to be confirmed During his stay in Kolkata, Messi will also lead a youth football workshop and inaugurate a football clinic. A special seven-a-side competition titled the "GOAT CUP" will be held in his name at the Eden Gardens, adding to the festivities.