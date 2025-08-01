Home / Sports / Football News / Save the date! Messi to visit India for an event at Wankhede on Dec 14

Save the date! Messi to visit India for an event at Wankhede on Dec 14

A source within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed that the organizers, Wizcraft, have received the green light to host a ticketed event featuring the football icon.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major boost for Indian football fans, especially in Mumbai, global football legend Lionel Messi is all set to visit the iconic Wankhede Stadium on December 14 for a special event. Known as one of the greatest footballers in history, Messi's upcoming appearance will mark a landmark moment at a venue primarily celebrated for its cricketing heritage, including India’s unforgettable 2011 Cricket World Cup win. 
 
A source within the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed that the organizers, Wizcraft, have received the green light to host a ticketed event featuring the football icon. "Yes, permission has been granted by the Apex Council after a formal request was submitted. Some well-known Indian cricketers are also likely to attend," the official told Times of India. 
 
"Yes, Messi is set to visit the Wankhede Stadium for an event on December 14. The organisers of the event (Wizcraft) have sought permission for the event, which will be ticketed. Their request was discussed by the Mumbai Cricket Association's Apex Council in a meeting recently and the permission was granted," a reliable source in the MCA told TOI on Friday. "A couple of superstar cricketers may also attend the event," he added.  Messi to visit three cities during India visit
 
Messi’s India visit, scheduled between December 13 and 15, will span three major cities, Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, as part of a celebratory tour highlighting his legendary career and contributions to the sport. In Kolkata, Messi will be honored at Eden Gardens, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expected to be present at the felicitation ceremony.
 
During his stay in Kolkata, Messi will also lead a youth football workshop and inaugurate a football clinic. A special seven-a-side competition titled the "GOAT CUP" will be held in his name at the Eden Gardens, adding to the festivities. 
  Messi to play alongside Virat Kohli, Dhoni?  Reports suggest that Lionel Messi might take part in a light-hearted cricket match during his visit to India, possibly going up against some of the country’s most celebrated cricketers, including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The idea of the football icon stepping onto the cricket pitch has generated a wave of excitement among fans, as it would mark a rare and memorable crossover between two of the world’s most loved sports.  If it happens, the event would bring together football and cricket fans alike, making for a truly unique spectacle that blends star power, entertainment, and sporting fun.  Messi's Kerala visit yet to be confirmed
 
Meanwhile, Kerala is preparing to welcome Messi and the Argentina national football team later this year. Kerala’s Sports Minister, V Abdurahiman, confirmed that Messi will lead Argentina in a friendly match at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium in either October or November. The match will be backed by the state government, which has pledged full support and hospitality.
 
This marks Messi’s second visit to India. His first appearance was back in September 2011, when he played in a friendly fixture against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Now 38 and playing for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, Messi is in the final stages of an illustrious footballing journey.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta free of spot-fixing blame after FA investigation

Dog bite injury prevents ex-Barca player from taking field in Greece

UCL winners PSG fined for fan misconduct, 'UEFA mafia' flag at final

Bayern Munich optimistic Musiala returns before end 2025 after leg fracture

Premier League: What motivated Walker to choose newly promoted Burnley?

Topics :Football Newslionel messiWankhede Stadium

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story