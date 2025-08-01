Dog bite injury prevents ex-Barca player from taking field in Greece

Former Barcelona forward Carles Perez missed a game with Greek club Aris because of a dog bite that required stitches.

The 27-year-old Perez is on loan at Aris, which hosted Azerbaijani club Araz-Naxivan in a qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday.

Two days earlier, Perez was out for a walk with his dog when there was an incident with a second dog.

"I had the misfortune of suffering a bite on the inside of my leg while trying to separate my dog from another dog during a minor and unexpected incident," Perez, on loan from Celta Vigo, wrote on Instagram.