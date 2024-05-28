Sunil Chhetri farewell game: How to book tickets for IND vs KUW match?

Indian football's biggest name, Sunil Chhetri, will bid goodbye to the national team when the Indian football team takes on Kuwait in their fifth Fifa World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification tournament on June 6, 2024. The match, which will be held at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, will mark the end of Chhetri's 19-year career at the international level for the Blue Tigers.

Since it is going to be a high-octane encounter, with a win or draw here clearing the path for India's entry into the third round of the joint qualification tournament and giving them direct entry into the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the demand for tickets is high. Even with a seating capacity of nearly 85,000, it is getting difficult for people to get hold of their tickets.

Here's a stepwise guide to how you can book your ticket for Sunil Chhetri's farewell game.

Step-1 Head to BookMyShow's website or mobile application and search for India vs Kuwait.



Step- 2 Once you click on that match, it will show "coming soon" in tickets. The first set of tickets was made available on May 24, and the next set will be made available again, as confirmed by the official ticketing partner of the match.



Sunil Chhetri farewell game ticket booking. Photo: Sportzpics Once you click on that match, it will show "coming soon" in tickets. The first set of tickets was made available on May 24, and the next set will be made available again, as confirmed by the official ticketing partner of the match.

Step- 3 Once the tickets are available, you can choose the stand where the seats are available and book your choice of seat.



Step-4 Once the online ticket is booked, certain places in Kolkata will be dedicated to converting your online ticket into Box Office tickets, and then you can watch the match.

What is the Starting Price of the Tickets for Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Game?

The ticket price for the India vs Kuwait football match on June 6, which will also be Chhetri's final match for the Blue Tigers, starts at Rs 100.

Why is the Sunil Chhetri Farewell Game so Important?

Apart from it being the farewell game of the third-highest active goal scorer in world football behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it is an important game for India's road to AFC Asian Cup and Fifa World Cup 2026.

India is currently ranked second in Group A of Round 2 behind Qatar. They have four points, as does Afghanistan. Kuwait, on the other hand, has three points. India won against Kuwait away from home and then lost to Qatar at home.