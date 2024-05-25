Home / Sports / Football News / FA Cup Trophy winners and runner-ups' list; which team has most FA Cups?

FA Cup Trophy winners and runner-ups' list; which team has most FA Cups?

Arsenal have won FA Cup 14 times. The Gunners are followed by Manchester United, who have won FA Cup 13 times.

FA Cup
FA Cup history: It was the world's first national football competition, having been played in 1871–1872.
Manchester United win their 13th FA Cup title after beating Manchester City 2-1 in the final of 2023-24 season of oldest football Cup in history. Manchester United last won FA Cup trophy in 2016 when they defeated Crystal Palace in extra time. 

Manchester City, who came into the FA Cup 2024 final as favourites, did tried to make a comeback in the second half but failed to win back-to-back FA Cup title. 

Who has won the most FA Cups?

  • Arsenal — 14
  • Manchester United — 13
  • Chelsea — 8
  • Liverpool — 8
  • Tottenham — 8
  • Manchester City — 7
  • Aston Villa — 7
  • Newcastle United — 6
What is the biggest win in the FA Cup final history?

Bury's 6–0 victory over Derby County in the 1903 FA Cup final and Manchester City's 6–0 victory over Watford 2019 FA Cup final are the largest winning margins.

How many FA Cups has Manchester City won?

Manchester City have won FA Cup trophy seven times?

What does FA cup winner get?

The FA Cup winner gets the World's oldest Football Cup and prize money of around USD 2.5 million.

FA Cup history

In domestic English football, there is an annual knockout competition called the Football Association Challenge Cup, or FA Cup. It was the world's first national football competition, having been played in 1871–1872. The Football Association (The FA) is the organization behind it and its name. Its title sponsor, Emirates, has given it the name Emirates FA Cup from 2015. Since 1970, a parallel Women's FA Cup has been organized.

All qualifying clubs participating in the English football league system up to Level 9 are eligible for the competition; in the case that no clubs from Level 10 are able to enter, Level 10 clubs will substitute.[2] In 2011–12, a record 763 clubs participated.

Full list of FA Cup winner list


FA Cup winners list since 1872
Year Winner Runner-Up Score
2024 Manchester United Manchester City 2-1
2023 Manchester City Manchester United 2-1
2022 Liverpool Chelsea 0-0 (p 6–5)
2021 Leicester City Chelsea 1-0
2020 Arsenal Chelsea 2-1
2019 Manchester City Watford 6-0
2018 Chelsea Manchester 1–0
2017 Arsenal Chelsea 2–1
2016 Manchester United Crystal Palace 2–1 aet
2015 Arsenal Aston Villa 4–0
2014 Arsenal Hull City 3–2 aet
2013 Wigan Athletic Manchester City 1–0
2012 Chelsea Liverpool 2–1
2011 Manchester City Stoke City 1-0
2010 Chelsea Portsmouth 1-0
2009 Chelsea Everton 2-1
2008 Portsmouth Cardiff City 1-0
2007 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0
2006 Liverpool West Ham United 3-3 aet
2005 Arsenal Manchester United 0-0 aet
2004 Manchester United Millwall 3-0
2003 Arsenal Southampton 1-0
2002 Arsenal Chelsea 2-0
2001 Liverpool Arsenal 2-1
2000 Chelsea Aston Villa 1-0
1999 Manchester United Newcastle United 2-0
1998 Arsenal Newcastle United 2-0
1997 Chelsea Middlesbrough 2-0
1996 Manchester United Liverpool 1-0
1995 Everton Manchester United 1-0
1994 Manchester United Chelsea 4-0
1993 - replay Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 aet
1993 - first game Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 aet
1992 Liverpool Sunderland 2-0
1991 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 2-1 aet
1990 - replay Manchester United Crystal Palace 1-0
1990 Manchester United Crystal Palace 3-3 aet
1989 Liverpool Everton 3-2 aet
1988 Wimbledon Liverpool 1-0
1987 Coventry City Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 aet
1986 Liverpool Everton 3-1
1985 Manchester United Everton 1-0 aet
1984 Everton Watford 2-0
1983 - replay Manchester United Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0
1983 Manchester United Brighton and Hove Albion 2-2 aet
1982 - replay Tottenham Hotspur Queens Park Rangers 1-0
1982 Tottenham Hotspur Queens Park Rangers 1-1 aet
1981 - replay Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 3-2
1981 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 1-1 aet
1980 West Ham United Arsenal 1-0
1979 Arsenal Manchester United 3-2
1978 Ipswich Town Arsenal 1-0
1977 Manchester United Liverpool 2-1
1976 Southampton Manchester United 1-0
1975 West Ham United Fulham 2-0
1974 Liverpool Newcastle United 3-0
1973 Sunderland Leeds United 1-0
1972 Leeds United Arsenal 1-0
1971 Arsenal Liverpool 2-1 aet
1970 - replay Chelsea Leeds United 2-1
1970 Chelsea Leeds United 2-2 aet
1969 Manchester City Leicester City 1-0
1968 West Bromwich Albion Everton 1-0 aet
1967 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2-1
1966 Everton Sheffield Wednesday 3-2
1965 Liverpool Leeds United 2-1 aet
1964 West Ham United Preston North End 3-2
1963 Manchester United Leicester City 3-1
1962 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 3-1
1961 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 2-0
1960 Wolverhampton Wanderers Blackburn Rovers 3-0
1959 Nottingham Forest Luton Town 2-1
1958 Bolton Wanderers Manchester United 2-0
1957 Aston Villa Manchester United 2-1
1956 Manchester City Birmingham City 3-1
1955 Newcastle United Manchester City 3-1
1954 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 3-2
1953 Blackpool Bolton Wanderers 4-3
1952 Newcastle United Arsenal 1-0
1951 Newcastle United Blackpool 2-0
1950 Arsenal Liverpool 2-0
1949 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 3-1
1948 Manchester United Blackpool 4-2
1947 Charlton Athletic Burnley 1-0 aet
1946 Derby County Charlton Athletic 4-1 aet
1939 Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1
1938 Preston North End Huddersfield Town 1-0 aet
1937 Sunderland Preston North End 3-1
1936 Arsenal Sheffield United 1-0
1935 Sheffield Wednesday West Bromwich Albion 4-2
1934 Manchester City Portsmouth 2-1
1933 Everton Manchester City 3-0
1932 Newcastle United Arsenal 2-1
1931 West Bromwich Albion Birmingham City 2-1
1930 Arsenal Huddersfield Town 2-0
1929 Bolton Wanderers Portsmouth 2-0
1928 Blackburn Rovers Huddersfield Town 3-1
1927 Cardiff City Arsenal 1-0
1926 Bolton Wanderers Manchester City 1-0
1925 Sheffield United Cardiff City 1-0
1924 Newcastle United Aston Villa 2-0
1923 Bolton Wanderers West Ham United 2-0
1922 Huddersfield Town Preston North End 1-0
1921 Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0
1920 Aston Villa Huddersfield Town 1-0 aet
1915 Sheffield United Chelsea 3-0
1914 Burnley Liverpool 1-0
1913 Aston Villa Sunderland 1-0
1912 - replay Barnsley West Bromwich Albion 1-0
1912 Barnsley West Bromwich Albion 0-0
1911 - replay Bradford City Newcastle United 1-0
1911 Bradford City Newcastle United 0-0
1910- replay Newcastle United Barnsley 2-0
1910 Newcastle United Barnsley 1-1
1909 Manchester United Bristol City 1-0
1908 Wolverhampton Wanderers Newcastle United 3-1
1907 Sheffield Wednesday Everton 2-1
1906 Everton Newcastle United 1-0
1905 Aston Villa Newcastle United 2-0
1904 Manchester City Bolton Wanderers 1-0
1903 Bury Derby County 6-0
1902 - replay Sheffield United Southampton 2-1
1902 Sheffield United Southampton 1-1
1901 - replay Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 3-1
1901 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 2-2
1900 Bury Southampton 4-0
1899 Sheffield United Derby County 4-1
1898 Nottingham Forest Derby County 3-1
1897 Aston Villa Everton 3-2
1896 Sheffield Wednesday Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1
1895 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 1-0
1894 Notts County Bolton Wanderers 4-1
1893 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 1-0
1892 West Bromwich Albion Aston Villa 3-0
1891 Blackburn Rovers Notts County 3-1
1890 Blackburn Rovers Sheffield Wednesday 6-1
1889 Preston North End Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0
1888 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 2-1
1887 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 2-0
1886 - replay Blackburn Rovers West Bromwich Albion 2-0
1886 - first game Blackburn Rovers West Bromwich Albion 0-0
1885 Blackburn Rovers Queens Park, Glasgow 2-0
1884 Blackburn Rovers Queens Park, Glasgow 2-1
1883 Blackburn Olympic Old Etonians 2-1 aet
1882 Old Etonians Blackburn Rovers 1-0
1881 Old Carthusians Old Etonians 3-0
1880 Clapham Rovers Oxford University 1-0
1879 Old Etonians Clapham Rovers 1-0
1878 Wanderers Royal Engineers 3-1
1877 Wanderers Oxford University 2-1 aet
1876 - replay Wanderers Old Etonians 3-0
1876 Wanderers Old Etonians 1-1 aet
1875 - replay Royal Engineers Old Etonians 2-0
1875 - first game Royal Engineers Old Etonians 1-1 aet
1874 Oxford University Royal Engineers 2-0
1873 Wanderers Oxford University 2-0
1872 Wanderers Royal Engineers 1-0

