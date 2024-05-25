FA Cup Trophy winners and runner-ups' list; which team has most FA Cups?

Manchester United win their 13th FA Cup title after beating Manchester City 2-1 in the final of 2023-24 season of oldest football Cup in history. Manchester United last won FA Cup trophy in 2016 when they defeated Crystal Palace in extra time.
Manchester City, who came into the FA Cup 2024 final as favourites, did tried to make a comeback in the second half but failed to win back-to-back FA Cup title.
Who has won the most FA Cups?
Arsenal have won FA Cup 14 times. The Gunner are followed by Manchester United, who have won FA Cup 13 times.
- Arsenal — 14
- Manchester United — 13
- Chelsea — 8
- Liverpool — 8
- Tottenham — 8
- Manchester City — 7
- Aston Villa — 7
- Newcastle United — 6
What is the biggest win in the FA Cup final history?
Bury's 6–0 victory over Derby County in the 1903 FA Cup final and Manchester City's 6–0 victory over Watford 2019 FA Cup final are the largest winning margins.
How many FA Cups has Manchester City won?
Manchester City have won FA Cup trophy seven times?
What does FA cup winner get?
The FA Cup winner gets the World's oldest Football Cup and prize money of around USD 2.5 million.
FA Cup history
In domestic English football, there is an annual knockout competition called the Football Association Challenge Cup, or FA Cup. It was the world's first national football competition, having been played in 1871–1872. The Football Association (The FA) is the organization behind it and its name. Its title sponsor, Emirates, has given it the name Emirates FA Cup from 2015. Since 1970, a parallel Women's FA Cup has been organized.
All qualifying clubs participating in the English football league system up to Level 9 are eligible for the competition; in the case that no clubs from Level 10 are able to enter, Level 10 clubs will substitute.[2] In 2011–12, a record 763 clubs participated.
Full list of FA Cup winner list
|FA Cup winners list since 1872
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|Score
|2024
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|2-1
|2023
|Manchester City
|Manchester United
|2-1
|2022
|Liverpool
|Chelsea
|0-0 (p 6–5)
|2021
|Leicester City
|Chelsea
|1-0
|2020
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|2-1
|2019
|Manchester City
|Watford
|6-0
|2018
|Chelsea
|Manchester
|1–0
|2017
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|2–1
|2016
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|2–1 aet
|2015
|Arsenal
|Aston Villa
|4–0
|2014
|Arsenal
|Hull City
|3–2 aet
|2013
|Wigan Athletic
|Manchester City
|1–0
|2012
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|2–1
|2011
|Manchester City
|Stoke City
|1-0
|2010
|Chelsea
|Portsmouth
|1-0
|2009
|Chelsea
|Everton
|2-1
|2008
|Portsmouth
|Cardiff City
|1-0
|2007
|Chelsea
|Manchester United
|1-0
|2006
|Liverpool
|West Ham United
|3-3 aet
|2005
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|0-0 aet
|2004
|Manchester United
|Millwall
|3-0
|2003
|Arsenal
|Southampton
|1-0
|2002
|Arsenal
|Chelsea
|2-0
|2001
|Liverpool
|Arsenal
|2-1
|2000
|Chelsea
|Aston Villa
|1-0
|1999
|Manchester United
|Newcastle United
|2-0
|1998
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|2-0
|1997
|Chelsea
|Middlesbrough
|2-0
|1996
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1995
|Everton
|Manchester United
|1-0
|1994
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|4-0
|1993 - replay
|Arsenal
|Sheffield Wednesday
|2-1 aet
|1993 - first game
|Arsenal
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1-1 aet
|1992
|Liverpool
|Sunderland
|2-0
|1991
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Nottingham Forest
|2-1 aet
|1990 - replay
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|1-0
|1990
|Manchester United
|Crystal Palace
|3-3 aet
|1989
|Liverpool
|Everton
|3-2 aet
|1988
|Wimbledon
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1987
|Coventry City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3-2 aet
|1986
|Liverpool
|Everton
|3-1
|1985
|Manchester United
|Everton
|1-0 aet
|1984
|Everton
|Watford
|2-0
|1983 - replay
|Manchester United
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|4-0
|1983
|Manchester United
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|2-2 aet
|1982 - replay
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Queens Park Rangers
|1-0
|1982
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Queens Park Rangers
|1-1 aet
|1981 - replay
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester City
|3-2
|1981
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester City
|1-1 aet
|1980
|West Ham United
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1979
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|3-2
|1978
|Ipswich Town
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1977
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|2-1
|1976
|Southampton
|Manchester United
|1-0
|1975
|West Ham United
|Fulham
|2-0
|1974
|Liverpool
|Newcastle United
|3-0
|1973
|Sunderland
|Leeds United
|1-0
|1972
|Leeds United
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1971
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|2-1 aet
|1970 - replay
|Chelsea
|Leeds United
|2-1
|1970
|Chelsea
|Leeds United
|2-2 aet
|1969
|Manchester City
|Leicester City
|1-0
|1968
|West Bromwich Albion
|Everton
|1-0 aet
|1967
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Chelsea
|2-1
|1966
|Everton
|Sheffield Wednesday
|3-2
|1965
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
|2-1 aet
|1964
|West Ham United
|Preston North End
|3-2
|1963
|Manchester United
|Leicester City
|3-1
|1962
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Burnley
|3-1
|1961
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Leicester City
|2-0
|1960
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Blackburn Rovers
|3-0
|1959
|Nottingham Forest
|Luton Town
|2-1
|1958
|Bolton Wanderers
|Manchester United
|2-0
|1957
|Aston Villa
|Manchester United
|2-1
|1956
|Manchester City
|Birmingham City
|3-1
|1955
|Newcastle United
|Manchester City
|3-1
|1954
|West Bromwich Albion
|Preston North End
|3-2
|1953
|Blackpool
|Bolton Wanderers
|4-3
|1952
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1951
|Newcastle United
|Blackpool
|2-0
|1950
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|2-0
|1949
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leicester City
|3-1
|1948
|Manchester United
|Blackpool
|4-2
|1947
|Charlton Athletic
|Burnley
|1-0 aet
|1946
|Derby County
|Charlton Athletic
|4-1 aet
|1939
|Portsmouth
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|4-1
|1938
|Preston North End
|Huddersfield Town
|1-0 aet
|1937
|Sunderland
|Preston North End
|3-1
|1936
|Arsenal
|Sheffield United
|1-0
|1935
|Sheffield Wednesday
|West Bromwich Albion
|4-2
|1934
|Manchester City
|Portsmouth
|2-1
|1933
|Everton
|Manchester City
|3-0
|1932
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|2-1
|1931
|West Bromwich Albion
|Birmingham City
|2-1
|1930
|Arsenal
|Huddersfield Town
|2-0
|1929
|Bolton Wanderers
|Portsmouth
|2-0
|1928
|Blackburn Rovers
|Huddersfield Town
|3-1
|1927
|Cardiff City
|Arsenal
|1-0
|1926
|Bolton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|1-0
|1925
|Sheffield United
|Cardiff City
|1-0
|1924
|Newcastle United
|Aston Villa
|2-0
|1923
|Bolton Wanderers
|West Ham United
|2-0
|1922
|Huddersfield Town
|Preston North End
|1-0
|1921
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1-0
|1920
|Aston Villa
|Huddersfield Town
|1-0 aet
|1915
|Sheffield United
|Chelsea
|3-0
|1914
|Burnley
|Liverpool
|1-0
|1913
|Aston Villa
|Sunderland
|1-0
|1912 - replay
|Barnsley
|West Bromwich Albion
|1-0
|1912
|Barnsley
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-0
|1911 - replay
|Bradford City
|Newcastle United
|1-0
|1911
|Bradford City
|Newcastle United
|0-0
|1910- replay
|Newcastle United
|Barnsley
|2-0
|1910
|Newcastle United
|Barnsley
|1-1
|1909
|Manchester United
|Bristol City
|1-0
|1908
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Newcastle United
|3-1
|1907
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Everton
|2-1
|1906
|Everton
|Newcastle United
|1-0
|1905
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle United
|2-0
|1904
|Manchester City
|Bolton Wanderers
|1-0
|1903
|Bury
|Derby County
|6-0
|1902 - replay
|Sheffield United
|Southampton
|2-1
|1902
|Sheffield United
|Southampton
|1-1
|1901 - replay
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Sheffield United
|3-1
|1901
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Sheffield United
|2-2
|1900
|Bury
|Southampton
|4-0
|1899
|Sheffield United
|Derby County
|4-1
|1898
|Nottingham Forest
|Derby County
|3-1
|1897
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|3-2
|1896
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2-1
|1895
|Aston Villa
|West Bromwich Albion
|1-0
|1894
|Notts County
|Bolton Wanderers
|4-1
|1893
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Everton
|1-0
|1892
|West Bromwich Albion
|Aston Villa
|3-0
|1891
|Blackburn Rovers
|Notts County
|3-1
|1890
|Blackburn Rovers
|Sheffield Wednesday
|6-1
|1889
|Preston North End
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3-0
|1888
|West Bromwich Albion
|Preston North End
|2-1
|1887
|Aston Villa
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-0
|1886 - replay
|Blackburn Rovers
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-0
|1886 - first game
|Blackburn Rovers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-0
|1885
|Blackburn Rovers
|Queens Park, Glasgow
|2-0
|1884
|Blackburn Rovers
|Queens Park, Glasgow
|2-1
|1883
|Blackburn Olympic
|Old Etonians
|2-1 aet
|1882
|Old Etonians
|Blackburn Rovers
|1-0
|1881
|Old Carthusians
|Old Etonians
|3-0
|1880
|Clapham Rovers
|Oxford University
|1-0
|1879
|Old Etonians
|Clapham Rovers
|1-0
|1878
|Wanderers
|Royal Engineers
|3-1
|1877
|Wanderers
|Oxford University
|2-1 aet
|1876 - replay
|Wanderers
|Old Etonians
|3-0
|1876
|Wanderers
|Old Etonians
|1-1 aet
|1875 - replay
|Royal Engineers
|Old Etonians
|2-0
|1875 - first game
|Royal Engineers
|Old Etonians
|1-1 aet
|1874
|Oxford University
|Royal Engineers
|2-0
|1873
|Wanderers
|Oxford University
|2-0
|1872
|Wanderers
|Royal Engineers
|1-0