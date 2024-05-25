FA Cup Trophy winners and runner-ups' list; which team has most FA Cups?

Manchester United win their 13th FA Cup title after beating Manchester City 2-1 in the final of 2023-24 season of oldest football Cup in history. Manchester United last won FA Cup trophy in 2016 when they defeated Crystal Palace in extra time.

Manchester City, who came into the FA Cup 2024 final as favourites, did tried to make a comeback in the second half but failed to win back-to-back FA Cup title.

Who has won the most FA Cups?

Arsenal have won FA Cup 14 times. The Gunner are followed by Manchester United, who have won FA Cup 13 times.

Arsenal — 14

Manchester United — 13

Chelsea — 8

Liverpool — 8

Tottenham — 8

Manchester City — 7

Aston Villa — 7

Newcastle United — 6

What is the biggest win in the FA Cup final history?

Bury's 6–0 victory over Derby County in the 1903 FA Cup final and Manchester City's 6–0 victory over Watford 2019 FA Cup final are the largest winning margins.

How many FA Cups has Manchester City won?

Manchester City have won FA Cup trophy seven times?

What does FA cup winner get?

The FA Cup winner gets the World's oldest Football Cup and prize money of around USD 2.5 million.

FA Cup history

In domestic English football, there is an annual knockout competition called the Football Association Challenge Cup, or FA Cup. It was the world's first national football competition, having been played in 1871–1872. The Football Association (The FA) is the organization behind it and its name. Its title sponsor, Emirates, has given it the name Emirates FA Cup from 2015. Since 1970, a parallel Women's FA Cup has been organized.