TN shines in Davos as Manchester United eyes Chennai for India debut

The beauty of English football at its best — artistic head balls, chest passes, rabona, and scissor kicks — may soon be making its mark on Indian soil. In what may be music to the ears of soccer lovers in India, one of the most popular sports teams on the planet, Manchester United, is expected to come up with a football training centre in Tamil Nadu.

According to YouGov Global Fan Profiles data, around 38 per cent of football lovers in India are Manchester United fans, which in numbers may be as high as 35 million. It is this huge fanbase, which is more than half the total population of the United Kingdom, that the English Premier League club is trying to take advantage of in an effort to grab more eyeballs. If sources are to be believed, a team of top officials from the club met the Tamil Nadu industry team at Davos during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 to discuss setting up of a football centre in Tamil Nadu, most likely in Chennai.

"Manchester United is exploring the prospect of bringing global standards of football training to Tamil Nadu, especially for women, highlighting the state’s emerging status as a global sports hub," said a source privy to the development.

Though several football clubs have partnered with Indian clubs in the past, like Rangers (with Bengaluru), Borussia Dortmund (with Hyderabad), Fiorentina (with FC Pune), and Atletico Madrid (with Atletico De Kolkata in the initial days of ISL), this is the first time a big name will be making its mark through a training centre in the country, also referred to as a 'sleeping giant' in football. This may open up opportunities for Indian talent to play on the global stage in the long run. The English Premier League is the most popular team sport league on the planet.

Tamil Nadu, which had undergone rebranding at Davos through the #BullishOnTN campaign, showcased its unique advantage of having an AI-ready workforce through both government-led programmes and partnerships with leading technology organisations. The Naan Mudhalvan initiative, in particular, drew strong interest from companies seeking to collaborate on workforce upskilling.

At Davos, Tamil Nadu pitched for more research and development and advanced manufacturing in the state. Team Tamil Nadu pitched the state as an emerging destination for research, development, and advanced manufacturing in over 50 intensive meetings and engagements. “Our goal is to see that world-class innovations get their start in our state, scaling up from here to global markets. It is a part of our broader agenda to start designing and developing products in Tamil Nadu and not just manufacturing them,” said industries minister TRB Rajaa.

“What we are witnessing is a direct outcome of the state’s robust human capital, our forward-thinking policies, and the readiness of Tamil Nadu to accommodate next-generation industries,” said Arun Roy, Industries Secretary. “From food processing and agro-forest ventures to advanced electronics and pharma GCC expansions, we see a wide range of sectors recognising Tamil Nadu’s potential to foster and sustain cutting-edge R&D," Roy added.

Also Read

The Tamil Nadu team articulated its comparative advantage over other Indian states to potential investors, citing a deep talent pool, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a comprehensive approach to skill development. New and existing industries alike expressed enthusiasm, with long-established players looking to expand and enhance research and development efforts, and newcomers showing keen interest in setting up fresh operations.

Behind the scenes, talks with existing automotive and electronics giants revealed new plans for major expansions, including a push to shift more supply chain components to Tamil Nadu. While remaining discreet about certain company names, the delegation confirmed several promising leads. An electronics giant with operations in Tamil Nadu responded positively to suggestions of integrating a broader chunk of its manufacturing base into the state’s thriving industrial ecosystem.

Additionally, at least two new data centre investments have been mooted, underscoring Tamil Nadu’s growing role as a digital infrastructure leader. A global food processing entity is lining up an investment for their FMCG products, while a well-known superfood giant is exploring entry into Tamil Nadu to capitalise on the state’s advantageous logistical and agricultural base.

Meanwhile, two major finance players have expressed willingness to establish Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and two pharma companies are looking to bolster both their GCC presence and are also considering manufacturing plants in the state. The state’s plans to develop a TN Knowledge City through TIDCO have also attracted interest from leading international universities aiming to partner on research, development, and innovation efforts.

Several bilateral discussions were held with various governments to strengthen the state’s global economic ties and position it as a hub for advanced manufacturing, research, and product development.