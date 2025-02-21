WPL 2025 RCB vs MI LIVE SCORE: Mumbai Indians win the toss, elect to bowl first against RCB

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women lock horns with Mumbai Indians Women in the seventh match of the WPL 2025 as the action shifts to the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With 32 group-stage matches on the horizon, the road to the final is heating up. The top team on the leaderboard will secure an automatic berth in the grand finale, while the second and third-placed teams will clash in a thrilling eliminator, where the victor will earn the chance to challenge for the crown.

Defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, have stormed to the top of the table, boasting a flawless record with two wins in as many games. They kicked off their campaign in style, defeating Gujarat Giants by six wickets in their opener. Their second victory was nothing short of dominant, as they cruised past Delhi Capitals with an eight-wicket triumph. Renuka Singh shone as the player of the match, and captain Smriti Mandhana's half-century added to the team's growing momentum.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start, with one win and one loss. After a heart-stopping last-ball defeat to Delhi in their opening match, they bounced back fiercely, defeating Gujarat by five wickets. Their all-around performance, with both bat and ball, shows they are a force to be reckoned with. This promises to be a thrilling encounter between two powerhouses, and with RCB playing on home soil, they will be determined to defend their turf.

WPL 2025 RCB vs MI Playing 11:

RCB Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana (c), Dani Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Joshitha VJ, Renuka Singh Thakur.

MI Playing 11: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

WPL 2025, RCB vs MI LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for match number 7 of WPL 2025 between RCB’s Smriti Mandhana and MI's Harmanpreet Kaur will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, RCB vs MI: Live telecast

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians cricket match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, RCB vs MI: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between RCB and MI will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

