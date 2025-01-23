Transfer News: Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool eye signings in January

As the January transfer window nears its conclusion, Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the clubs to watch, with numerous deals still in the works before the deadline. Arsenal seeking options up front

ALSO READ: Feyenoord fans banned from Champions League match in Lille due to violence Chelsea to part ways with Nkunku? Arsenal is keen on strengthening their attack, with a particular focus on securing a striker. However, they face stiff competition from Manchester United for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres. Despite the interest in Gyokeres, the Gunners’ potential move for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko appears unlikely this month, even though they are aware of a release clause that would allow the forward to leave Leipzig in 2025.

In other transfer news, Manchester City recently confirmed the signing of defender Vitor Reis, while Chelsea is reportedly exploring the possibility of negotiating a deal with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic. This comes as Chelsea prepares to part ways with out-of-favor forward Christopher Nkunku, who is expected to leave in the coming weeks. Garnacho to make way

Manchester United is also actively engaged in transfer discussions, having opened talks with Italian club Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu. United is eager to reinforce their defense, and manager Ruben Amorim has emphasized the need for a left-back. However, to fund these moves, the club will need to offload some players. Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are expected to depart in order to facilitate new signings. Marcus Rashford to move to FC Barcelona?

In an unexpected development, Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford has also come into question. Reports suggest that Rashford’s representative recently met with officials from Barcelona in Lisbon, fueling speculation about a potential move away from Manchester United. This comes ahead of Barcelona's thrilling 5-4 victory over Benfica, adding further intrigue to the ongoing transfer rumors surrounding the player.

With just days left in the transfer window, these clubs are scrambling to finalize their deals, making for an exciting finish to the winter window.