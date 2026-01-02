Top 10 free agents who can switch clubs during the January Transfer window?

As the January transfer window kicks off, many clubs are already shifting their focus to the summer, where opportunities for free-agent signings are ripe. Several high-profile players are nearing the end of their contracts, leaving clubs with valuable prospects to consider. Although there may be little immediate action this month, recruitment teams are laying the groundwork for future moves. Here’s a look at some of the top players who could become free agents in the summer of 2026.

Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool)

Ibrahima Konaté’s future at Liverpool is uncertain as he enters the final stages of his contract. After playing a key role in Liverpool’s Premier League title win in 2024, Konaté’s form has dipped significantly this season, with a series of costly errors contributing to the Reds' struggles. His potential move to Real Madrid seemed certain at one point, but reports indicate that the Spanish giants have pulled back from their interest due to his decline in form. While negotiations with Liverpool are ongoing, Konaté’s future remains in limbo as he waits to see if a renewal offer will materialize.

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) At 31, Bernardo Silva’s time at Manchester City could soon be coming to an end. Despite being one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players over the years, Silva’s influence has waned as younger attacking players have come to the forefront. With his contract running out in 2026, the Portugal international has expressed that he may leave at the end of the season. His potential suitors include Barcelona, his boyhood club Benfica, and possibly clubs in the Saudi Pro League. A move away from City seems increasingly likely, and his next destination is one to watch closely.

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) Antonio Rüdiger’s future at Real Madrid is under scrutiny as the club evaluates his performances. The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries, including a long-term hamstring issue, and faces fierce competition from younger players like Eder Militão and new signing Dean Huijsen. Reports suggest that contract extension talks have stalled, leaving Rüdiger with the opportunity to negotiate a pre-contract with overseas clubs. The German international has expressed his desire to stay at the Bernabéu, but with his contract expiring in 2026, he may have to explore options elsewhere. John Stones (Manchester City) ALSO READ: Chelsea need a puppet manager: Ex-player slams ownership after Maresca exit John Stones has been a key player for Manchester City for nearly a decade, but his future at the Etihad is now in question. Injuries have plagued Stones in recent years, and despite his return to fitness, he has struggled to maintain a regular spot in City’s starting lineup. The club has not yet offered him a new deal, and with his contract set to expire, Stones could be looking at a move away from Manchester City. His fitness and future performances will play a major role in determining whether City opts to renew his contract.

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka is entering the final six months of his contract, raising questions about his future at the club. Despite a strong start to the 2025-26 season, Goretzka’s future is uncertain, with reports suggesting that Bayern may not offer him a renewal. The midfielder has been a vital part of Bayern’s midfield over the years, but with new faces arriving, Goretzka could be phased out. Manchester United has been linked with a potential move, and Goretzka could soon find himself at a new club if Bayern doesn’t offer an extension. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry has had a somewhat inconsistent spell at Bayern Munich, but his form in the early part of the 2025-26 season has brought him back into the spotlight. With only one year left on his contract, it seemed unlikely that he would remain at Bayern, but recent performances have earned him a potential contract extension. If Gnabry doesn’t sign a new deal, Bayern could face losing one of their star wingers, with suitors across Europe likely to come calling. His situation remains fluid, and Bayern will have to decide whether to lock him down long-term or let him leave.

Mike Maignan (AC Milan) AC Milan’s goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been one of the top performers in Serie A, but uncertainty surrounds his contract status. Although Milan had reportedly agreed to a contract extension with Maignan earlier in 2025, no final deal has been reached, leaving the French international free to negotiate with other clubs. Chelsea came close to signing Maignan in the summer, and with his contract winding down, the Blues could make another attempt. While Milan is still hopeful of retaining him, Maignan could soon find himself on the move if the contract situation remains unresolved.

Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal) Ruben Neves made a high-profile move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023, joining Al-Hilal after a successful spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers. After two solid seasons, Neves now finds himself in the final six months of his contract. Despite turning down a lucrative renewal in Saudi Arabia, the 28-year-old could still return to Europe, with clubs like Manchester United and Porto reportedly interested. Neves has expressed a willingness to take a pay cut to rejoin a European club, and his availability on a free transfer could spark significant interest. Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) Marc Guehi’s future at Crystal Palace is up in the air after a dramatic summer transfer saga in 2025. The centre-back was set for a move to Liverpool, but the deal collapsed at the last moment. With his contract running out in 2026, Guehi’s future is still uncertain, although Liverpool and Bayern Munich are both reportedly keen. Guehi could still move in January, or he could negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club. His future remains one of the most intriguing stories in the transfer market.

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) Dayot Upamecano’s stock has risen significantly under Bayern Munich’s new manager Vincent Kompany, and the French defender is now one of the first names on the team sheet. Despite entering the final six months of his contract, Upamecano is in advanced talks with Bayern over a contract extension. However, should he decide to leave, there will be no shortage of suitors, with top clubs such as Real Madrid and Liverpool reportedly monitoring his situation. Bayern is keen to keep the defender, but the terms of his contract could ultimately determine his future. A Summer of Big Free-Agent Moves