FIFA World Cup to UCL: Check major football events schedule for 2026

As 2026 kicks off, football fans around the globe are in for a treat. The new year brings with it a mix of league action and international drama, leading up to one of the most anticipated events in the sport: the FIFA World Cup. With a packed schedule across Europe’s top leagues and the crowning event of world football, 2026 promises to be an unforgettable year for fans.

Thrilling League Action: Premier League, La Liga and more

The excitement begins with the continuation of Europe’s top football leagues, where some of the world’s best clubs and players will battle it out for domestic glory.

Premier League (England): The Premier League is known for its high-intensity matches and fierce competition. As we move into the new year, English football will continue to be a spectacle, with a spicy title race brewing up for now. It will be interesting to see whether league leaders Arsenal finally clinch a title after a big 22 years or Pep's Manchester City are able to spring back to form and hijack another title in their favour. La Liga (Spain): Spain’s top football league also holds its share of drama, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid fighting for supremacy. The competition for the La Liga title will keep fans on the edge of their seats as the teams approach the business end of the season.

Bundesliga (Germany): In Germany, Bayern Munich continues to dominate the Bundesliga, but challengers like Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will look to disrupt their reign at the top. The competition remains unpredictable, and it’s sure to provide thrilling encounters until the final matchday. Serie A (Italy): Italy’s Serie A is set to deliver yet another season of exciting football. With Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan in tight contention for the title, Italian football remains as competitive and entertaining as ever. ALSO READ: Mbappe to Haaland: Check full list of top goal scorers in football in 2025 Each of these leagues will keep fans engaged with non-stop action, leading to dramatic finishes and thrilling top-four battles.

The FIFA World Cup: A Global Celebration However, the biggest football event of 2026 will undoubtedly be the FIFA World Cup. Scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, the tournament will bring together the best national teams in the world, competing for the ultimate football prize. As the tournament approaches, football enthusiasts can expect fierce competition and breathtaking moments as countries like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, and France seek to add another World Cup title to their trophy cabinets. FIFA World Cup Final: The grand finale of the World Cup will take place on July 19, 2026, in New Jersey, USA, where the two best teams will battle it out for global supremacy.