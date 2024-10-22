UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season is set to return with match day three games from Tuesday, October 22. The 36 qualifying teams will continue their bid for the next stage by securing a win in their third game. This season of UCL is sporting a new format with all 36 teams in the same group instead of the conventional eight groups of four teams each. According to the new format, each of the 36 teams will play eight games during the group stage. The top eight teams, after the end of the group stage, will qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams finishing in the 9th to 24th positions will face each other in the play-offs to qualify for the round of 16. Teams finishing below the 24th position will be eliminated directly. The competition from the round of 16 will follow the old format of two-leg rounds (one home and one away) until the semi-finals, with a one-leg final at a neutral venue.