UEFA Champions League: Full list of all group stage opponents for 36 teams

The UEFA Champions League draw for the 2024-25 season took place in Monaco on Thursday, August 29, revealing the group stage opponents for all 36 qualified teams under the newly introduced Swiss format. This year’s draw, for the first time, was conducted by computer — a necessity given that completing it manually would have required more than four hours.

Under the new (Swiss) format, all 36 teams will be in one group. Each team will play against eight different opponents during the league stage, with four home and four away matches. The top 8 teams after the group stage will qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams finishing from 9th to 24th positions will play playoffs to earn their places in the round of 16. Teams finishing below the 24th position in the group stage will be eliminated directly.