Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Neymar set to return for Al-Hilal next week after year-long ACL recovery

Neymar set to return for Al-Hilal next week after year-long ACL recovery

Neymar signed for the Riyadh team in August 2023 and played just five games when he underwent surgery after rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee

Neymar, Brazil, Copa America
Brazil's Neymar holds the second place medal during the award ceremony for the Copa America at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 10, 2021. Brazil lost 0-1 against Argentina. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
AP Sao Paulo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Neymar is available to play for Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal in an AFC Champions League Elite match next week after one year on the sidelines due to injury.

His marketing company NR Sports said in a statement on Saturday that the Brazilian's love for soccer and his hope to play in the next World Cup were bringing him back to action.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Though there's no final decision for his return, the number 10 will be able to play on Monday to carry on with his remarkable trajectory, the statement said, in a reference to Al-Hilal's match against Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

Neymar signed for the Riyadh team in August 2023 and played just five games when he underwent surgery after rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty in October last year.

These were days of pain, anguish, and a lot of longing for soccer, which were overcome with the help of family and friends, always present for our number 10. And all the fans around the world who gave him all support in social media networks," the statement added. The wait is over.

A social media posting also published on Saturday showed the 32-year-old speaking about his recovery and displayed footage of his efforts to come back.

Every time I get injured, I come back. But I don't come back halfway, a tearful Neymar said in a video.

More From This Section

Inter Miami beat New England 6-2 to break most points record in the MLS

Inter Miami will play in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: FIFA President

Bayern beat Stuttgart 4-0, as Harry Kane's goal drought ends with hat-trick

Granacho's late strike steer United to victory, Bournemouth stuns Arsenal

Modric surpasses Ferenc Puskas to become the oldest player for Real Madrid

Neymar returned to training in July, but in September his club coach Jorge Jesus dampened expectations of an immediate comeback. The Portuguese coach did not confirm Neymar will play on Monday.

Neymar, whose two-year contract ends next August, is eligible to appear in AFC Champions League Elite matches as the continental competition has no restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed. That is not the case in the Saudi Pro League, which will see him back only in January.

If fit, Neymar could return to Brazil's national team in two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying scheduled for November.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tottenham beat West Ham 4-1 with the help of three second-half goals

Latest LIVE: BJP releases first list for Maharashtra polls; fields Fadnavis from Nagpur South West

No anti-China activities will be allowed in our territory: Nepal PM Oli

What all I am going through in my life: Salman alludes to recent events

Protests in Muzaffarnagar over social media post, more than 500 booked

Topics :Neymar

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story