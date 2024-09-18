UEFA Champions League 2024: Man City vs Inter Milan live time, streaming

The featured match of matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2024 will undoubtedly be the repeat of the 2022/23 UCL final—Manchester City vs Inter Milan on September 19.

Pep Guardiola's men have started the season quite strongly with four wins in as many games in the Premier League. Erling Haaland looks in prime form ahead of the fixture and will break Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the fastest player to score 100 goals for a club if the Norwegian finds the back of the net against the Italian outfit. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Inter, on the other hand, are coming into the match after a 1-1 draw against Monza. They will be looking to give the Cityzens a tough fight on the night.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Both sides have only met once in the 2022/23 Champions League, where City beat Inter 1-0 to lift their maiden title.

Form Guide

More From This Section

Manchester City and Inter Milan form guide (Last 5 matches) Man City Inter Man City 2-1 Brentford Monza 1-1 Inter Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis Stuttgart 4-1 Kaiserslautern West Ham 1-3 Man City Inter 4-0 Atalanta Real Madrid 3-0 Real Valladolid Preussen Munster 0-5 Stuttgart Man City 4-1 Ipswich Town Inter 2-0 Lecce

Manchester City Team News

With one eye on Sunday's clash against Arsenal, Pep Guardiola won't be rushing the likes of Josko Gvardiol or Ruben Dias into the game. Rodri is expected to start after a period of injury concerns.

Nathan Ake is also ruled out alongside Oscar Bobb.

Inter Milan Team News

The Nerazzurri will be without their star full-back Federico Dimarco, who is experiencing muscle fatigue after the Monza game.

Other than that, Inter manager Inzaghi has a full squad at his disposal for the City game.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Predicted Line-ups

Manchester City Probable Playing 11: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Inter Probable Playing 11: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Thuram, Martinez.

UEFA Champions Trophy 2024-25: Manchester City vs Inter Milan live telecast and streaming details

When will Man City play their UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan?

Manchester City vs Inter Milan will be played on September 18 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time will Manchester City vs Inter Milan begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?

The match will start late on Wednesday night at 12.30 am (September 18) in India.

Where will the live telecast of Manchester City vs Inter Milan be available in India?

The live telecast of Manchester City vs Inter Milan will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of Manchester City vs Inter Milan be available in India?

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Inter Milan will be available on the SonyLIV app.