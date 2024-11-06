UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan vs Arsenal live time, streaming

Matchweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2024 brings another exciting fixture for the fans as English outfit Arsenal FC will lock horns with Italian giants Inter Milan at the San Siro in Milan on November 6.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side shrugs off the disappointing 0-1 Premier League loss to Newcastle and gets back to winning ways against a challenging Inter side away from home.

Both sides sit on 7 points after their 3 games, with Inter ahead of Arsenal only on goal difference in the standings. While Arsenal have beaten PSG and Shakhtar so far, Inter have had a good draw against City and secured 2 wins against Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys.

Inter vs Arsenal head-to-head

Both sides have met only twice over the years and are tied in head-to-head stats with 1 win each. Their last encounter was back in 2003 when Arsenal beat Inter 5-1 away from home.

Inter vs Arsenal form guide (Last 5 matches)

Inter vs Arsenal form guide (Last 5 matches) Inter 1-0 Venezia Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal Empoli 0-3 Inter Preston 0-3 Arsenal Inter 4-4 Juventus Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool Young Boys 0-1 Inter Arsenal 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Roma 0-1 Inter Bournemouth 2-0 Arsenal

Inter team news

While Carlos Augusto and Kristjan Asllani miss out through injury, Simone Inzaghi is expected to rotate his side to ensure a fresh line-up on the night. Marco Arnautovic and Mehdi Taremi are likely to start up top, despite Lautaro Martinez breaking his San Siro goal drought against Venezia over the weekend.

Arsenal team news

Martin Odegaard is back in full training after a significant period out due to a knee injury. However, Arteta is not expected to rush him into the starting eleven and will likely give him a place on the bench. Jurien Timber is set to fill in again for Calafiori at the full-back position.

Inter vs Arsenal playing 11

Inter playing 11 (probable): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dimarco; Taremi, Arnautovic

Arsenal playing 11 (probable): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Inter vs Arsenal live telecast and streaming details

When will Inter play their UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal?

Inter vs Arsenal will be played on November 6 at San Siro in Milan.

What time will Inter vs Arsenal begin in the UEFA Champions League in India?

The match will start late on Wednesday night at 1:30 AM IST in India. (November 7)

Where will the live telecast of Inter vs Arsenal be available in India?

The live telecast of Inter vs Arsenal will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of Inter vs Arsenal be available in India?

The live streaming of Inter vs Arsenal will be available on the SonyLIV app.