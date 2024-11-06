Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / Champions League highlights: Sporting CP thrash Manchester City 4-1

Champions League highlights: Sporting CP thrash Manchester City 4-1

Gyokeres, a Sweden international, is one of the hottest strikers in Europe at the moment and now has 21 goals in 17 games for Sporting this season.

Sporting CP vs Manchester City
Sporting CP vs Manchester City match in Uefa Champions League 2024-25
AP Lisbon
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Erling Haaland was upstaged by another striker from Scandinavia in the Champions League.

While Haaland missed a penalty for Manchester City, Viktor Gyokeres converted two spot kicks as part of his hat trick for Sporting in a 4-1 win for the Portuguese team.

Gyokeres, a Sweden international, is one of the hottest strikers in Europe at the moment and now has 21 goals in 17 games for Sporting this season. 

Haaland is widely regarded as the best striker in the world but he couldn't put away his penalty after a handball. He stepped up and smashed his effort against the crossbar in the 69th.

At the other end, Gyokeres converted his in the 48th to make it 2-1 and did so again in the 80th to make it 4-1 to Sporting. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amorim heading into Man United job on back of huge win over Man City

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Topics :Manchester CityUefa Champions League

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story