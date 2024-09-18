UEFA Champions League 2024 Highlights: Bayern win 9-2; Liverpool beat Milan

The first matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2024 produced a lot of goals for the fans as teams looked to get the season off to the right start. Bayern Munich wrapped up a fantastic 9-2 victory over Dinamo Zagreb, while Kylian Mbappé's UCL debut goal contributed to Real Madrid's 3-1 win over VFB Stuttgart.

Liverpool Get Past Milan Away From Home

Arne Slot's Liverpool came away as comfortable 3-1 victors against AC Milan, with goals from defenders Ibrahim Konaté and Virgil Van Dijk. Szoboszlai also got on the scoresheet at the San Siro as the Reds secured the three points on the night.