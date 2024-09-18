Murray's stoppage time strike powers Jamshedpur FC to 2-1 win over FC Goa

Substitute Jordan Murray struck in stoppage time as Jamshedpur FC rallied to prevail over FC Goa 2-1 in their Indian Super League match here on Tuesday. Jamshedpur FC's first goal was scored by Javier Siverio in the 74th minute at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The home team made a promising start and piled on the pressure on the Jamshedpur defence by penetrating their box. Their intent bore fruit when Armando Sadiku (45+3') scored FC Goa's first goal of this edition of the ISL. FC Goa went into half time with a goal lead.

However, after the change of ends, Khalid Jamil, a fine tactician, brought in Murray, and that proved to be a masterstroke.

Murray, returning to the club he left two years ago, produced an excellent curler (90+3) to silence the home crowd and give his team full three points from their ISL opener, despite the Gaurs dominating the game.

More From This Section

Earlier, Siverio won and converted a penalty in the 75th minute to equalise for Jamshedpur after Sadiku had given Goa the lead late in the first half following a mistake from goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

Jamshedpur FC will next face Mumbai City FC on Saturday, while FC Goa will meet Mohammedan SC on the same day in Kolkata.