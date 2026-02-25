UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs Benfica live match time, streaming

Real Madrid CF and SL Benfica are set for a decisive showdown as they contest a spot in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in the second leg of their knockout phase playoff on Wednesday night.

Their earlier meeting in the league phase produced a six-goal spectacle, but the first leg of this tie was far more restrained. The contest at Estádio da Luz was ultimately decided by a moment of brilliance from Vinícius Júnior, whose stunning individual effort gave Madrid a narrow advantage.

However, the match was overshadowed by controversy, as Gianluca Prestianni was accused of directing racial abuse toward Madrid’s No. 7. The alleged incident cast a dark cloud over the fixture and sparked widespread condemnation across the football community.

ALSO READ: Will FIFA take 2026 WC host rights away from Guadalajara amid cartel chaos? Now, attention shifts to the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Benfica must overturn a one-goal deficit to keep their European hopes alive. Awaiting them are the 15-time European champions, determined to channel both motivation and emotion into securing progression after the troubling scenes in Lisbon. Real Madrid Team news Concern grew in the Spanish capital after Kylian Mbappé was unable to complete Tuesday’s training session, with reports suggesting the forward could miss the second leg because of a persistent knee problem. Should he be ruled out, Gonzalo García is likely to be handed the responsibility of leading the attack.

Real Madrid CF will also remain without Éder Militão and Jude Bellingham, both sidelined with hamstring injuries and not expected back until after the March international break. Midfielder Dani Ceballos has joined them on the injury list following a calf issue sustained over the weekend. Defender Dean Huijsen is also unavailable due to a minor muscle concern, though he could return by the weekend. In his absence, Raúl Asencio is set to partner in central defense. Rodrygo is another absentee, nursing a hamstring problem. Even if fit, he would have missed the encounter after receiving a red card in the final league phase fixture, resulting in a two-match suspension. With limited options in attack, Álvaro Arbeloa is expected to rely on Vinícius Jr to spearhead the frontline.

Benfica Team news José Mourinho and Gianluca Prestianni will both be absent for the decisive second leg of the knockout phase playoffs. Mourinho is suspended following his dismissal in Lisbon last week, while Prestianni is serving a ban as UEFA continues to review Vinícius Júnior’s allegations. There is, however, a boost for SL Benfica on the fitness front. Dodi Lukébakio made his return from an ankle injury over the weekend and is expected to slot in on the right flank as Prestianni’s replacement. Midfielder Richard Ríos has also recovered from a shoulder issue and could partner Fredrik Aursnes in the double pivot. The duo are likely to provide protection to a backline anchored by Nicolás Otamendi.

Real Madrid vs Benfica Probable starting 11 Real Madrid starting 11: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rüdiger, Carreras; Valverde, Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Gonzalo, Vinicius Junior. Benfica starting 11: Trubin; Dedić, T. Araújo, Otamendi, Dahl; Ríos, Aursnes; Lukébakio, Silva, Schjelderup; Pavlidis.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica begin on February 26? The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica will start at 1:30 AM IST. What will be the venue for the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica? The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica. Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica be available in India? The live telecast of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Benfica will be available on the Star Sports network in India.