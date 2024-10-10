UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Belgium, England vs Greece live streaming

With the third matchday of the UEFA Nations League starting today, European nations are looking forward to another eventful outing, besides aiming to strengthen their prospects for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. European heavyweights England, France, Italy, and Belgium are all set to play their matches today, with the main clash being between Italy and Belgium at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Italy.

Football stars like England's Harry Kane and France's Kylian Mbappe, however, are set to miss their respective UEFA Nations League ties due to injury.

Here are all the UEFA Nations League matches that will be played today:



UEFA Nations League matches today Matches Time (IST) Moldova vs Andorra 21:30:00 Latvia vs North Macedonia 21:30:00 England vs Greece 00:15:00 Gibraltar vs San Marino 00:15:00 Finland vs Ireland 00:15:00 Austria vs Kazakhstan 00:15:00 Israel vs France 00:15:00 Norway vs Slovenia 00:15:00 Faroe Islands vs Armenia 00:15:00 Italy vs Belgium 00:15:00

Italians look to continue winning run at home

Having won both of their UEFA Nations League matches so far, including a brilliant away win against the 2018 World Champions France, the Italians will be looking to register a hat-trick of wins tonight when they take on Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico on October 10.

Belgium, on the other hand, have had mixed results with one win and one loss in their two matches so far. While Kevin de Bruyne's side won their opening match against Israel 3-1, they lost 0-2 against France in their subsequent fixture leaving them with 3 points after 2 matches.



UEFA Nations League 2024 matches live telecast and streaming details

When will Italy vs Belgium start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Italy vs Belgium will be played on October 11 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will England vs Greece start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

England vs Greece will be played on October 10 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will Israel vs France start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Israel vs France will be played on October 10 at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.