Real Madrid secure young left-back Carreras from Benfica on 6 years deal

Real Madrid reached a deal to sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica on Monday, bringing back the young left back who came through the Spanish club's youth squads.
Madrid said the 22-year-old Carreras is arriving on a six-year contract. Financial details of the transfer were not immediately released.
Carreras played in Madrid's youth academy from 2017-20. The Spaniard joined Benfica from Manchester United after being named the English club's best under-23 player of the 2021-22 season. He won this year's Portuguese League Cup with Benfica.
Carreras will be officially introduced by Madrid on Tuesday.
Madrid was eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Club World Cup. Madrid had a disappointing season by its standards, finishing runner-up to rival Barcelona in La Liga and being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite having signed France star Kylian Mbapp last summer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app