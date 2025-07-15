Home / Sports / Football News / Real Madrid secure young left-back Carreras from Benfica on 6 years deal

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Real Madrid reached a deal to sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica on Monday, bringing back the young left back who came through the Spanish club's youth squads.

Madrid said the 22-year-old Carreras is arriving on a six-year contract. Financial details of the transfer were not immediately released.

Carreras played in Madrid's youth academy from 2017-20. The Spaniard joined Benfica from Manchester United after being named the English club's best under-23 player of the 2021-22 season. He won this year's Portuguese League Cup with Benfica.

Carreras will be officially introduced by Madrid on Tuesday.

Madrid was eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Club World Cup. Madrid had a disappointing season by its standards, finishing runner-up to rival Barcelona in La Liga and being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite having signed France star Kylian Mbapp last summer.

Topics :Real MadridLa Liga

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

