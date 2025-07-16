Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Business / How much is Manchester City's new 10-year kit deal with Puma worth?

How much is Manchester City's new 10-year kit deal with Puma worth?

The £100 million (€115 million) per year deal, far surpasses City's previous annual deal worth about £65 million, signed in 2019, and overtaking Manchester United's current £90 mill

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Manchester City has once again broken commercial records, this time off the pitch, by renewing their kit partnership with Puma in what is reported to be the most lucrative apparel deal in British football history. Although neither club nor brand officially disclosed the financial details, British media estimates value the agreement at around £1 billion (€1.15 billion) over at least 10 years.   Man City pip local rivals Man Utd
 
This translates to roughly £100 million (€115 million) per year, far surpassing City’s previous annual deal worth about £65 million, signed in 2019, and overtaking Manchester United’s current £90 million per year agreement with Adidas.
 

This groundbreaking deal highlights the strength and appeal of the partnership between Manchester City and Puma. Since joining forces in 2019, the two have achieved remarkable success on multiple fronts. On the pitch, City has secured numerous Premier League titles and lifted their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy. Additionally, the club’s women’s and youth teams have also thrived, reflecting a holistic approach to excellence. 
 
Top 5 football kit deals in the world
Club Kit Partner Annual Deal Value (£ million)
Real Madrid Adidas £110m
Barcelona Nike £105m
Manchester City Puma £100m
Manchester United Adidas £90m
Arsenal Adidas £75m
 
Off the pitch, Puma has effectively capitalized on Manchester City’s growing global stature, using the club’s platform to promote high-performance sportswear and lifestyle gear. This symbiotic relationship has elevated the club’s commercial profile and reinforced its position as a dominant international brand. The partnership has helped City to extend its reach beyond football, appealing to fans and consumers worldwide.
 
Both parties have expressed enthusiasm about the renewed collaboration. Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld described the partnership as “a success both on and off the pitch,” highlighting the blend of sporting achievement and brand strength. Meanwhile, Ferran Soriano, CEO of City Football Group, emphasized their shared ambition: “We joined forces with Puma with the ambition of exceeding expectations, and we’ve done just that and more over the past six seasons.”
 
This landmark deal not only secures Manchester City’s place as a footballing powerhouse but also sets a new benchmark in commercial partnerships within the sports industry, underlining their status as true trailblazers.

Topics : English Premier League Football News Manchester City

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

