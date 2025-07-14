Home / Sports / Football News / Luka Modrić arrives in Italy to join AC Milan after 13 years at Real Madrid

Luka Modrić arrives in Italy to join AC Milan after 13 years at Real Madrid

Modric grew up supporting Milan because his idol and fellow Croat, Zvonimir Boban, played for the club in the 1990s

Luka Modric
Luka Modric
AP Milan
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At age 39, Luka Modric is going to try and help restore seven-time European champion AC Milan to glory after one of the most disappointing Rossoneri seasons in recent memory  The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner landed in Italy on Monday for a medical with Milan after saying goodbye to Real Madrid following 13 highly successful seasons in Spain. He was expected to a sign a one-year contract later, with an option for a second season. 

Modric grew up supporting Milan because his idol and fellow Croat, Zvonimir Boban, played for the club in the 1990s.

Modric announced in May that he was leaving Madrid after helping the Spanish powerhouse to 28 titles: six European Cups, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four Spanish leagues, two Copas del Rey and five Spanish Super Cups.

Milan finished eighth in Serie A last season and missed out on a spot in Europe.

The Italian club rehired Massimiliano Allegri as coach after the season, replacing the fired Sergio Conceicao.

Allegri won the Italian league for the first time with Milan in 2011, then guided Juventus to five straight titles from 2015 to 2019.

Allegri reportedly called former Madrid and Milan coach Carlo Ancelotti to ask about Modric's form. Then new Milan sporting director Igli Tare traveled to Croatia's training camp last month to seal the deal with Modric.

The deal was made before the Club World Cup but Modric couldn't join his new club until he finished playing for Madrid at the tournament in the United States.

Madrid was beaten 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals in Modric's final match with the club.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Palmer surprised to share the Club World Cup Ppdium with Donald Trump

Dominant England beat Wales 6-1, enter Euro quarters to face Sweden

Who has won the most FIFA Club World Cups over the years? Check full list

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final: Prize money for winners and runners-up

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea thump PSG 3-0 to lift 2nd title

Topics :AC MilanReal Madrid

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story