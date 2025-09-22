Home / Sports / Football News / Usain Bolt to visit India, play exhibition football on October 1st

Usain Bolt to visit India, play exhibition football on October 1st

Bolt will represent both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, playing one half each, bringing fans from both camps together

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sprint legend Usain Bolt will trade his running spikes for football boots as he is set to visit India for a unique exhibition match here on October 1.

Bolt, one of the greatest athletes of all time with eight Olympic gold medals to his credit, will light up the pitch in an exclusive football showcase alongside footballers, Bollywood personalities and other prominent figures.

Bolt will represent both Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, playing one half each bringing fans from both camps together in PUMA's two-day celebration, starting September 30.

This exhibition match will be a ticketed event.

"We believe sport has the power to inspire and unite communities. Football is one of the most popular sports among the youth of India, and bringing Usain Bolt to play here is our way of celebrating that momentum," PUMA India MD Karthik Balagopalan said.

Beyond the track, Bolt has always carried a deep passion for football.

Growing up, he often played the sport and dreamt of showcasing his speed and skills on the pitch. After retiring from athletics, he actively pursued this love, training, playing trial matches, and even scoring goals along the way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premier League 2025: Man City vs Arsenal live match time, streaming

Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d'Or one day: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick

Messi scores twice, adds assist to lead Inter Miami past DC United 3-2

Teenage goalkeeper Kalmurza makes UCL history with debut penalty save

Haaland breaks fresh Champions League mark though Ronaldo's lead remains

Topics :Usain Bolt

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story