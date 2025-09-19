Teenage goalkeeper Kalmurza makes UCL history with debut penalty save

Teenage goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza saved a penalty on his debut in the Champions League for Kazakhstan team Kairat, becoming the youngest player to do so.

Kalmurza made some other fine stops but could not prevent a 4-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in what was a debut for the Kazakh club in Europe's elite club competition.

At 18 years, 96 days old, Kalmurza was the third youngest goalkeeper to play in the tournament, UEFA said.

He also became the second youngest overall to save a penalty after Mile Svilar of Benfica who was 18 years 65 days old when he stopped a penalty by Manchester United's Anthony Martial in 2017.