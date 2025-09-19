Home / Sports / Football News / Teenage goalkeeper Kalmurza makes UCL history with debut penalty save

Teenage goalkeeper Kalmurza makes UCL history with debut penalty save

Kalmurza made some other fine stops but could not prevent a 4-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon

Lisbon
Sep 19 2025
Teenage goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza saved a penalty on his debut in the Champions League for Kazakhstan team Kairat, becoming the youngest player to do so.

Kalmurza made some other fine stops but could not prevent a 4-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in what was a debut for the Kazakh club in Europe's elite club competition.

At 18 years, 96 days old, Kalmurza was the third youngest goalkeeper to play in the tournament, UEFA said.

He also became the second youngest overall to save a penalty after Mile Svilar of Benfica who was 18 years 65 days old when he stopped a penalty by Manchester United's Anthony Martial in 2017.

It was still 0-0 when Sporting captain Morten Hjulmand sent him the wrong way but Kalmurza managed to stretch to block the spot kick with his right leg in the 21st minute.

One of the goals Kalmurza conceded was netted by another teenager at the other side, forward Geovany Quenda who dribbled past several defenders before completing the rout at 18 years, 141 days old, becoming the youngest Portuguese player to find the back of the net in the Champions League.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 19 2025

