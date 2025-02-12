Vinicius Jr. surpasses Neymar for incredible UCL feat after win vs City

Vinícius Júnior's impressive display in Real Madrid's thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Manchester City has earned him a significant Champions League milestone, surpassing Brazilian legends Neymar and Kaká in the process.

Although Vinícius didn't score in the match, his two crucial assists in the final minutes were key to Real Madrid's first-ever victory at the Etihad. In a dramatic conclusion, his powerful shot set up Brahim Díaz's equalizer, and his pinpoint delivery to Jude Bellingham in the 92nd minute sealed the win for Madrid. Vinicius overtakes Brazilian teammate Neymar in UCL

At just 24 years old, Vinícius now holds the record for the most goal contributions by any Brazilian player in the history of the Champions League knockout stages. His total of 24 goal contributions overtakes the previous record of 22 set by Neymar and Kaká, who had long held the top spot.

Vinícius has consistently proven his value on the biggest stage, making his presence felt in high-pressure moments during the knockout stages of the competition. His ability to perform in crucial fixtures cements his reputation as one of the most dangerous wingers in European football today.

The Brazilian star's Champions League journey is far from over, and he still has a chance to make even more history. With just three more assists, Vinícius can surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record of 15 assists in the UCL knockout stage. Furthermore, should Real Madrid advance to the final, he is just one goal away from becoming only the third player in history to score three or more goals in a Champions League final. Cristiano Ronaldo (4) and Gareth Bale (3) are the only two players to have achieved this feat.

However, before thinking about these records, Vinícius' immediate task is helping his team secure their place in the next round. The second leg of the Champions League knockout tie against Manchester City on February 19 will be pivotal, and Vinícius will need to deliver once again if Real Madrid is to progress further in the competition.